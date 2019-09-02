Watch: Primož Roglič Vuelta crash captured on camera despite TV blackout

Stage nine provided yet another hectic day at the Vuelta a España, with the GC battle sparking into life after Miguel Ángel López (Astana) hit out with 20km to go.

The Colombian was soon reeled in before coming down in the gravel section after touching wheels with Sergio Higuita (EF Education First).

>>> Vuelta riders stuck in Andorra until 5am after crash holds up transfer

The novelty inclusion of gravel was made even more perilous after torrential rain started pouring just as the GC riders approached in the closing kilometres of the stage.

The weather was so poor that television motos and helicopters lost connection, leaving viewers with no idea of what was happening in the race.

While López’s visible injuries spoke to his crash as he crossed the finish line, another GC rider was also brought down on the gravel section.

Primož Roglič explained after the stage that as he was coming around a bend he crashed into a stationary motorbike.

Despite tv cameras not working at the time of the crash, footage has now emerged showing the aftermath of the Slovenian’s fall.

Filmed by one of the moto cameramen, on what seems to be a helmet cam, fans can finally see footage of the gravel section, with conditions looking dreadful as the torrential rain only added to the peril for the riders.

Coming around a corner, the video shows Roglič getting up off the floor and back on his bike, with a motorbike stopped to his right and the driver attempting to assist the Jumbo-Visma rider.

The cameraman says in the accompanying tweet that Roglič had entered the section alongside the Movistar duo of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde before the Slovenian’s wheel suddenly went out from under hm.

While Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage win, Quintana finished strongly in second to claim the race lead.

The Colombian now leads Roglič by six seconds, with Roglič fighting hard to limit his losses after the crash and finish third, only 25 seconds behind Quintana.

Following the first rest day, the Vuelta resumes with the stage ten individual time trial where Roglič is expected to put significant time into his GC rivals.

This possible eventuality is not lost on the likes of Quintana, Valverde and López, however, as all three did all they could on stage nine to put the Slovenian under pressure.

Should Roglič take the race lead in the TT, he will spend the next two weeks of racing facing up against a trio of riders looking to take the red jersey off of his shoulders.