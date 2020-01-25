Watch: Tour Down Under 2020 stage five highlights

Stage five offered up a final day for the sprinters before tomorrow’s climactic GC race to the summit finish of Willunga Hill.

The 149.1km course took in two early intermediate sprints and with bonus seconds on offer and the general classification so close, these could prove invaluable for anyone wanting to win the ochre jersey.

After that, the sprinters only had to contend with a category two climb to Kerby Hill, 1.6km long with an 8.7 per cent gradient, before the finish in Victor Harbor.

Sam Bennett would be looking to add to his opening day victory for Deceuninck – Quick-Step while Lotto-Soudal’s Caleb Ewan is in fine form, taking two stage victories so far.

The six-stage race is centred around Adelaide in the south of Australia with the race set to be decided on the now-famous Willunga Hill.

Richie Porte has won the Willinga Hill stage for six years running, but last year it was Impey who finished the stage in third on the same time as Porte and secured the overall victory by 13 seconds.

