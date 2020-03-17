Which races have been cancelled? Full list of events called off because of coronavirus

The constant evolution of the coronavirus situation means it’s hard to keep up with the impact it’s having on the cycling world.
Spread of Covid-19 has resulted in dozens of cancellations and postponements of pro races, as the UCI has suspended all events on its international calendar.
While we have put together a list of everything individual cyclists need to know about staying safe, which you can view here, plenty of people will also be wondering which races are left on the calendar and when we might next see our favourite riders out on the road.
With that in mind, here is a full list of all the cancelled and postponed major cycling events in 2020.
Women’s events
Strade Bianche March 7 – cancelled
Ronde van Drenthe, March 15 – cancelled
Nokere Koerse, March 18 – cancelled
Three Days of De Panne, March 26 – cancelled
Ghent-Wevelgem, March 29 – cancelled
Dwars door Vlaanderen, April 1 – cancelled
Tour of Flanders, April 5 – cancelled
Healthy Ageing Tour, April 8-12 – scheduled to run
Brabantsje Pijl, April 15 – scheduled to run
Amstel Gold Race, April 19 – scheduled to run
Flèche Wallone, April 22 – cancelled
Liège-Bastogne-Liège, April 26 – cancelled
Tour de Yorkshire, May 1-2 – scheduled to run
Tour of California Women’s Race, May 14-16 – scheduled to run
Trofeo Alfredo Binda, June 2 – scheduled to run
The Women’s Tour, June 6 – cancelled
Giroa Rosa, June 26-July 5 – scheduled to run
Clásica San Sebastián, July 25 – scheduled to run
La Course, July 10 – scheduled to run
Olympic road race, July 26 – scheduled to run
Olympics time trial, July 29 – scheduled to run
RideLondon, August 8 – scheduled to run
Ladies Tour of Norway, August 13-16 – scheduled to run
Women’s Tour of Scotland, August 21-23 – scheduled to run
Boels Ladies Tour, August 25-30 – scheduled to run
World Championships, September 20-27 – scheduled to run
Men’s events
Strade Bianche, March 7 – cancelled
Tirreno-Adriatico, March 11-17 – cancelled
Milan-San Remo, March 21 – cancelled
Volta a Catalunya, March 23-29 – cancelled
Three Days of De Panne, March 25 – cancelled
E3 BinckBank Classic, March 27 – cancelled
Ghent-Wevelgem, March 29 – cancelled
Dwars door Vlaanderen, April 1 – cancelled
Tour of Flanders, April 5 – cancelled
Tour of the Basque Country, April 6-11 – cancelled
Paris-Roubaix, April 12 – cancelled
Amstel Gold Race, April 19 – scheduled to run
Flèche Wallone, April 22 – cancelled
Liège-Bastogne-Liège, April 26 – cancelled
Tour de Romandie, April 28-May 3 – cancelled
Giro d’Italia, May 9 to May 31 – postponed – scheduled to run
Critérium du Dauphiné, May 31- June 6 – scheduled to run
Tour de Suisse, June 6-June 14 – scheduled to run
Tour de France, June 27-July 19 – scheduled to run
Tour de Pologne, July 5-11 – scheduled to run
Clásica San Sebastián, July 25 – scheduled to run
Olympic road race, July 25 – scheduled to run
Olympic time trial, July 29 – scheduled to run
Vuelta a España, August 14-September 6 – scheduled to run
EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, August 16 – scheduled to run
RideLondon, August 16 – scheduled to run
BinckBank Tour, August 31-September 6 – scheduled to run
Grand Prix Cyclist de Québec, September 9 – scheduled to run
Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, September 13 – scheduled to run
Il Lombardia, October 10 – scheduled to run
Tour of Guangxi, October 15-20 – scheduled to run
World Championships, September 20-27 – scheduled to run