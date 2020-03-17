Which races have been cancelled? Full list of events called off because of coronavirus

The constant evolution of the coronavirus situation means it’s hard to keep up with the impact it’s having on the cycling world.

Spread of Covid-19 has resulted in dozens of cancellations and postponements of pro races, as the UCI has suspended all events on its international calendar.

While we have put together a list of everything individual cyclists need to know about staying safe, which you can view here, plenty of people will also be wondering which races are left on the calendar and when we might next see our favourite riders out on the road.

With that in mind, here is a full list of all the cancelled and postponed major cycling events in 2020.

Women’s events

Strade Bianche March 7 – cancelled

Ronde van Drenthe, March 15 – cancelled

Nokere Koerse, March 18 – cancelled

Three Days of De Panne, March 26 – cancelled

Ghent-Wevelgem, March 29 – cancelled

Dwars door Vlaanderen, April 1 – cancelled

Tour of Flanders, April 5 – cancelled

Healthy Ageing Tour, April 8-12 – scheduled to run

Brabantsje Pijl, April 15 – scheduled to run

Amstel Gold Race, April 19 – scheduled to run

Flèche Wallone, April 22 – cancelled

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, April 26 – cancelled

Tour de Yorkshire, May 1-2 – scheduled to run

Tour of California Women’s Race, May 14-16 – scheduled to run

Trofeo Alfredo Binda, June 2 – scheduled to run

The Women’s Tour, June 6 – cancelled

Giroa Rosa, June 26-July 5 – scheduled to run

Clásica San Sebastián, July 25 – scheduled to run

La Course, July 10 – scheduled to run

Olympic road race, July 26 – scheduled to run

Olympics time trial, July 29 – scheduled to run

RideLondon, August 8 – scheduled to run

Ladies Tour of Norway, August 13-16 – scheduled to run

Women’s Tour of Scotland, August 21-23 – scheduled to run

Boels Ladies Tour, August 25-30 – scheduled to run

World Championships, September 20-27 – scheduled to run

Men’s events

Strade Bianche, March 7 – cancelled

Tirreno-Adriatico, March 11-17 – cancelled

Milan-San Remo, March 21 – cancelled

Volta a Catalunya, March 23-29 – cancelled

Three Days of De Panne, March 25 – cancelled

E3 BinckBank Classic, March 27 – cancelled

Ghent-Wevelgem, March 29 – cancelled

Dwars door Vlaanderen, April 1 – cancelled

Tour of Flanders, April 5 – cancelled

Tour of the Basque Country, April 6-11 – cancelled

Paris-Roubaix, April 12 – cancelled

Amstel Gold Race, April 19 – scheduled to run

Flèche Wallone, April 22 – cancelled

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, April 26 – cancelled

Tour de Romandie, April 28-May 3 – cancelled

Giro d’Italia, May 9 to May 31 – postponed – scheduled to run

Critérium du Dauphiné, May 31- June 6 – scheduled to run

Tour de Suisse, June 6-June 14 – scheduled to run

Tour de France, June 27-July 19 – scheduled to run

Tour de Pologne, July 5-11 – scheduled to run

Clásica San Sebastián, July 25 – scheduled to run

Olympic road race, July 25 – scheduled to run

Olympic time trial, July 29 – scheduled to run

Vuelta a España, August 14-September 6 – scheduled to run

EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, August 16 – scheduled to run

RideLondon, August 16 – scheduled to run

BinckBank Tour, August 31-September 6 – scheduled to run

Grand Prix Cyclist de Québec, September 9 – scheduled to run

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, September 13 – scheduled to run

Il Lombardia, October 10 – scheduled to run

Tour of Guangxi, October 15-20 – scheduled to run

World Championships, September 20-27 – scheduled to run