Wout van Aert wins uphill bunch sprint in stage one of Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won stage one of the Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) after a very high paced finale to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez.

The final climb saw several attacks from some of the big favourites for the overall but it was Jumbo-visma who took control and lead out the 2020 Milan-San Remo winner who took a very impressive victory.

Van Aert launched first with Impey coming from a few wheels back to close the Belgian down just as he crossed the line, with 2019 Tour de France champion, Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), in third.

Results

Critérium du Dauphiné stage one: Saint-Germain-au-Mont-d’Or to Saint-Christo-en-Jarez (218.5km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 5-27-42

2. Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos, all at same time.