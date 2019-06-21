Rapha Crit collection is back for 2019

Rapha has reintroduced its sell-out limited edition criterium racing collection for the 2019 season, with a new grey colourway printed with the same oil slick design.

Designed with the demands of high octane power hours (or even power half hours!), the crit collection consists of two men’s jerseys, men’s bib shorts, men’s aerosuit and one jersey option for women.

With fixed gear crits a growing phenomenon, and run outside of British Cycling’s rulebook which requires all those above category 3 to wear team kit, the gear is pitched towards those who like racing with no brakes – with reflective logos specially suited to night time races.

The jerseys and aerosuit come with translucent pockets for numbers, which does away with the need to destroy good kit with pins. There’s three rear pockets as well, with the see through mesh laid over the top.

Whilst there is a men’s jersey in last year’s colourway, the 2019 range revolves mostly around a silver fabric dye, printed to resemble an oil slick, and inspired by the city centres which host many high profile crits.

Both the men’s bib shorts and men’s aerosuit are cut longer in the leg, and the bibs have been constructed with just a single seam, allowing for a steamlined outline, giving airflow no excuse to stick.

Prices begin at £120, for the Men’s Pro Team Jersey and Women’s Crit jersey. The Men’s Pro Team Bib Shorts come in at £175, whilst the Men’s Pro Team Aerosuit is £230.