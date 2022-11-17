Rapha recognised for ‘impactful work’ on sustainability alongside Nike, Patagonia and Adidas

Premium UK cycling brand Rapha (opens in new tab) has been recognised for its “impactful work” with the Rapha foundation, as well as its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2025, and included in the Laureus Sport for Good index (opens in new tab).

The company has become the first ever cycling brand to be included in the list, and sits alongside other sporting giants such as Adidas, Nike, Patagonia and Hummel in the selection.

Brands selected are done so for their work championing sustainability best practice in all aspects of their work. Only in its second year, the Laureus Sport for Good Index is a collaboration between Laureus, the global organisation that aims to make green changes using sport as a vehicle, and events company SportsPro.

The index exists “to celebrate brands that align with Laureus’ messages around sustainability and making a difference.”

Rapha’s citation in the index read: “Some of the company’s most impactful work has been carried out by the Rapha Foundation, which was established in 2019 and now funds more than 20 organisations globally that support riders from under-represented communities.

“On top of its charitable efforts, Rapha also has a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025 and – as a member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition – is working towards a 45 per cent reduction in collective emissions by 2030.”

Rapha were one of many brands included which, according to SportsPro commercial director Paul Guest, use their position “to drive positive environmental and social progress across the United Nations 17 sustainable development goals”.

Francois Convercey, the new co-managing director of Rapha said that the brand was humbled to make the selection.

“Rapha exists to inspire the world to live life by bike and we're proud to be able to contribute to changing the face of cycling by making it more inclusive, serving underrepresented communities around the world and making our business as sustainable as the sport it serves," Convercey said.

"We're humbled to be in the company of many other game-changer brands and hope that together, we will continue to drive a positive impact through sport."

Last week, Convercey became joint co-managing director of the brand along with another long standing Rapha employee Daniel Blumire.

The duo replaced CEO William Kim who announced that he was stepping down from the role for personal reasons, less than one year after replacing brand founder Simon Mottram as CEO, who had held the position for seventeen years.