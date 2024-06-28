REI recalls 75,860 children's bikes due to fall and injury hazards
The company has received reports of the training wheels falling off, causing injury
American outdoor sporting goods company REI is recalling several of its Co-Op Cycles branded children's bikes due to a fall and injury hazard. The specific models affected are the REV 12-, 16-, and 20-inch Kid's Bicycles with training wheels, manufactured from 2022 through 2024.
The safety issue concerns the training wheel assembly knob, which reportedly may loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing potential fall and injury hazards to young riders.
"The firm has received four reports of the training wheels falling off, resulting in injuries including scrapes, bruising, and one case involving broken arms," reports the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Some 75,860 units are affected by this recall. REI advises consumers to stop using the training wheels immediately and contact a local REI store to schedule a free repair, which includes replacement training wheel attachments. For those without access to an REI store, the company offers to ship a free repair kit directly to the customer's home.
Customer Guidance and Identification
Customers are urged to inspect their bicycles for specific serial numbers starting with "ET22," "ET23," "01VX," or "07VX." The serial number can be found underneath the bike frame on the bottom bracket or downtube. If the bicycle is being ridden without training wheels, it is safe to continue using it.
Consumers who own the affected bicycles are encouraged to visit REI's official website or contact their local store for more information on the recall process.
Anne-Marije Rook
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
