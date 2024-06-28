REI recalls 75,860 children's bikes due to fall and injury hazards

The company has received reports of the training wheels falling off, causing injury

Rei's Cop-op Rev children's bike
(Image credit: USCPSC)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

American outdoor sporting goods company REI is recalling several of its Co-Op Cycles branded children's bikes due to a fall and injury hazard. The specific models affected are the REV 12-, 16-, and 20-inch Kid's Bicycles with training wheels, manufactured from 2022 through 2024.

The safety issue concerns the training wheel assembly knob, which reportedly may loosen and detach from the bicycle, posing potential fall and injury hazards to young riders. 

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

