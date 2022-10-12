Remco Evenepoel's 'Tour de France mission' is on

New World Champion Remco Evenepoel says he will now be targeting a win at the Tour de France, calling it the "ultimate dream". He did suggest, however, that that dream might not be achieved in 2023, instead mentioning the Giro d'Italia as an option.

“The Tour de France mission will now be a priority," the Quick Step rider told Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad. "One day I want to win there too, that's the ultimate dream."

Evenepoel, who also won his first ever Grand Tour – the Vuelta España – in September, added, "That does not exclude an intermediate milestone in 2023. So far, the Giro d'Italia looks very nice."

He also said that he would rather not go to a Grand Tour as a co-leader in future, but that the team's sprinters would also have to be taken into consideration. Referencing Tour de France stage winner Fabio Jakobsen and soon-to-be teammate Tim Merlier, who rides for Soudal-Quick Step next season, Evenepoel envisaged a potential 2023 Grand Tour roster as being "me the Giro, Fabio the Tour and Tim the Vuelta.”

The world, and especially Belgium, will be watching the 22-year-old prodigy closely in the coming season, after his win at the Vuelta and then the World Championship road race in Wollongong, Australia.

The Spanish Tour saw Evenepoel take the lead as early as stage six, when he finished second atop the San Miguel d'Aguayo, and from that point on he never really looked like losing it, despite a concerted effort from Movistar's Enric Mas. Evenepoel eventually won overall with two minutes in hand, having won the time trial and the mountainous 18th stage to Alto di Piornal along the way. It was Belgium's first win in a Grand Tour since 1978.

His victory in the World Championship in late September was even more impressive – he rode away from his breakaway partner with 25km of the 267km race left to ride and soloed to the finish.

Along with his win in April's Liège-Bastogne-Liège Classic Monument, Evenepoel's achievement in 2022 add up to the young Belgian finally striking pro racing gold. After a difficult start to his WorldTour career with the pandemic and a fractured hip in Il Lombardia 2020, Evenpoel looks like he's firing on all cylinders, and who would bet against him for the Tour?