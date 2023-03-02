Ribble launch eye-catching colourway to go with new ‘Ribble Collective’ project

Ribble Cycles has launched an eye-catching new colourway to coincide with the launch of the new Ribble Collective project.

The new ‘Ribble Collective’ custom paint finish, released on Thursday, features a bright teal palette that makes up both the bikes ridden by the group, and the new 2023 kit design put together by HUUB.

The Ribble Collective will be racing across all cycling disciplines on a mixture of bikes from the brands Ultra SLR, Endurance SLR, Gravel SL and Tri range, and the brand has also announced that the new colourway will be available for purchase to the general public.



If you purchase any of the brand's Aero, Endurance SL R / SL, Gravel SL or Tri models, you’ll be able to select the Ribble Collective colourway via the CustomColour tool on the Ribble website.

Neil Pinkawa, head of brand marketing at Ribble, explained that the new Ribble Collective project called for a one of a kind colourway to back up the creativity behind the Collective.

“When creating the Ribble Collective, we had a vision to look at the competitive cycling landscape more creatively, and it therefore warrants something a little bit creative when it comes to the bikes themselves,” he said.

“With a multi-discipline, multi-gender model, each rider is truly unique, just like the bike design, with its hand applied ‘abstract paint flicker’ effect meaning that no two bikes are the same.”

(Image credit: Ribble Cycles)

Cam Jeffers, formerly of Ribble Weldtite, Joe Laverick and Tom Couzens are just three of the privateer riders to feature in the roster for the Ribble Collective. The trio will be competing on bikes in the new colourway which Ribble head of product, Jamie Burrow called “striking but understated”.

Burrow said: "The Ribble Collective design has been created to make a striking yet understated impact across the models. Attention to detail, exquisite paint finish and clean graphics work in harmony with the design of each frame. The frames are finished in a metallic teal fade to odyssey black with teal decals on the downtube.

“The bars and fork are finished in the metallic teal with an abstract paint flicker. The front end of the bike goes through an intensive four-part process of; a base metallic teal, hand applied abstract white flicker, followed by the hand applied abstract black flicker and gloss lacquer to create the monochromatic abstract paint flicker effect. RC monograms and custom top cap complete the race-ready machine."