Richard Carapaz hoping Giro d'Italia victory can fulfil first part of 'very personal' 2022 objective
The Ecuadorian is aiming to win both the Giro and the Vuelta a España this year
Richard Carapaz has stated he has a "very clear objective" of emulating his 2019 success and winning the Giro d'Italia again this year, which gets underway in Budapest on Friday.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider is currently the bookies' favourite to win the Giro d'Italia outright, and he seemed confident of achieving that goal while speaking at the team's pre-race press conference.
“We come to the Giro with a complete team, with the ambitions of doing things well, with the intention of winning,” Carapaz said. “I think my preparation was optimal in Ecuador, and we’re ready to take on the race.
“This Giro is my latest objective and a very personal challenge. To race the Giro with such a strong team is very important, and I want to do it the best possible way and try to win.”
If Carapaz is successful in his ambition, he would secure Ineos Grenadiers their fourth Giro victory in five years - the only time Ineos didn't win was in 2019, when Carapaz himself took the pink jersey while riding for Movistar. The Ecuadorian benefitted from aggressive tactics employed by the Spanish outfit, helping him to become the first rider from his country to win a Grand Tour.
This year is different, though. Carapaz claims he has matured a lot as a rider, and this time around he is leading the team, rather than sharing responsibilities like he did in 2019.
“Winning the Giro was a great moment for me," Carapaz explained. "It was only my second Grand Tour and I was able to win by attacking. I remember it was raining and I was wearing the jersey of the best young rider. All of this was very special.
“I am a very different rider from when I won the 2019 Giro. I’ve learned a lot, I’ve raced many different races, against some big rivals. Now more than ever I come to this Giro with a very clear objective. In 2019, I was sharing the role of the leader on the team.”
However, the 28-year-old's ambitions don't just stop there.
Carapaz also confirmed during the press conference he will compete at the Vuelta a España later on this year, with the aim of winning two Grand Tours this year. For now though, the Ecuadorian seems fully focussed on achieving the first half of that goal and securing the maglia rosa come May 29.
"It's a new objective and very personal one," Carapaz said of riding both the Giro and the Vuelta. "Racing here with a strong team is very important, I want to do as well as possible and try to win."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
What is VAM and can I use it to improve my climbing?
A cycling metric that doesn’t need power metres or heart rate data but can still be used to improve your climbing. Everything you need to know about your VAM
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
All-new Colnago TT1 time trial bike to debut at the the Giro d'Italia
UAE Emirates will use prototype versions of the radical new design at the ITT in Budapest
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
Alejandro Valverde admits Giro d'Italia 'general classification very difficult because of my age' as he targets stage victory
The Spaniard is hopeful of winning a stage as he competes in the Giro for the just the second time in his career
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish confident of strong Giro d'Italia but attempts to manage expectations: 'People seem to forget I had a punctured lung at the end of November'
The Manxman seemed motivated in the press conference as he returns to the Italian Grand Tour after a nine-year hiatus
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel hoping to lead Giro d'Italia: 'My pink dream is just as big as the yellow dream I had in the Tour last year'
The Dutchman also revealed he is planning on finishing both the Giro and the Tour this summer
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel reiterates desire to ride Giro d'Italia: 'Everyone always says that you get better from a Grand Tour, so I’m curious'
Speaking after Paris-Roubaix, the Dutchman made it clear he expects to start the Giro in May
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
João Almeida hoping for third time lucky at Giro d'Italia as he aims for fewer mistakes
UAE-Team Emirates' new Portugese GC hope talks switching up training, working with Tadej Pogačar and how he can improve
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Chairlift dedicated to the Giro d'Italia has opened on Monte Zoncolan - but misses out female winners
Each male rider who has won on the vicious gradients of the Italian climb gains a chair, but not the women
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Giro d'Italia boss challenges Tadej Pogačar: 'It’s time for a rider to win the Giro-Tour double'
Mauro Vegni has also questioned what winning the Tour de France for a third time adds to a rider's career
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Richard Carapaz is hoping to form a continental team for 2022
The Olympic road race champion wants to build the team for Ecuadorian and Colombian riders
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published