Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic set to return after two-year absence
It will take place on the same day as Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Getty)
By Jonny Long
The Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic is set to return in 2022 after a two-year absence.
Billed by organisers as the "UK's own 'real' Spring Classic', the one-day race will return on Sunday April 24 next year.
"After 2 years absence, we're back!" race organisers tweeted. "Sunday 24th April 2022. Once again the UK's only one-day international elite men's race in 2022 - and the UK's own 'real' Spring Classic place-to-place race."
More to follow...
-
-
Glasgow's hosting of inaugural Cycling World Championships in 2023 will take in the whole of Scotland
A key aim of Glasgow 2023 is to get more people on bikes
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tweets of the week: Dan Martin, Sam Bennett, Tadej Pogačar and more
All you can eat tweets - from now until eternity
By Jonny Long •