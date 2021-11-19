Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic set to return after two-year absence

The Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic is set to return in 2022 after a two-year absence.

Billed by organisers as the "UK's own 'real' Spring Classic', the one-day race will return on Sunday April 24 next year.

"After 2 years absence, we're back!" race organisers tweeted. "Sunday 24th April 2022. Once again the UK's only one-day international elite men's race in 2022 - and the UK's own 'real' Spring Classic place-to-place race."

More to follow...