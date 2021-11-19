Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic set to return after two-year absence

It will take place on the same day as Liège-Bastogne-Liège

CiCLE Classic
(Image credit: Getty)

By

The Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic is set to return in 2022 after a two-year absence.

Billed by organisers as the "UK's own 'real' Spring Classic', the one-day race will return on Sunday April 24 next year.

"After 2 years absence, we're back!" race organisers tweeted. "Sunday 24th April 2022. Once again the UK's only one-day international elite men's race in 2022 - and the UK's own 'real' Spring Classic place-to-place race."

More to follow...

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.