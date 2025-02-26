Safety means almost twice as many boys cycle as girls, groundbreaking report finds

The first ever Sustrans Children's Index report takes a deep dive into the cycling habits of young ones

Family bike ride
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

A gender gap exists in children's cycling habits according to the first ever Children's Index report by UK walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

Released today, the report finds that almost twice as many boys than girls cycle five or more times per week – 28% versus 17%. Accordingly, just eight per cent of girls see themselves as someone who cycle often, as opposed to 17% of boys.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest