Cyclist broke bones after being doored by driver clearing sausage roll crumbs

A motorist who opened his car door into a cyclist to brush sausage roll crumbs off his lap has been fined and ordered to pay costs after admitting to a charge of opening a car door to endanger or injure a person, the Mirror reported.

Benjamin Dearman-Baker had been riding at around 20mph at the time of the incident, which took place on July 29 last year. He was sent flying across the road, and was left with a fractured foot and torn ligaments. He was treated at the scene by paramedics who happened to be in the vicinity, before being taken to hospital.

Driver Richard Silvester, 70, was fined £153 and ordered to pay £324 costs at Weymouth Magistrates Court.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, told the court: "The cyclist was travelling [at] approximately 20mph and had just passed a row of parked cars when a car door to the nearside opened directly into his pathway by the driver of that vehicle.

"Mr Silvester was interviewed by police, his account was he had parked and bought lunch in the Crusty Cob, a sausage roll.

"He ate it in his car and showered himself in crumbs. He opened the door to dust himself off. He claimed he looked both ways before opening the door.

"He saw the cyclist coming off his bike and rebounding across the carriageway.

"Mr Silvester was in shock but he exchanged details and reported it to the police."

Baker continued: "He did accept to not checking his blind spot before opening the door. It happened on the day of his house move, he looked in both mirrors.

"He said he now checks his blind spot twice and is more aware of the hazards of a blind spot. He has since taken steps to allow at least five seconds between checking and checking again before opening the door.

"Mr Silvester said 'I was as shocked as the victim of my misdemeanour. I set up a third party claim for him'."

Being 'doored' is unfortunately an all too common experience for bike riders – indeed Chris Froome was a victim last year, demonstrating that it can happen to the best of us. Froome used social media to call for motorists to use the 'Dutch reach' when getting out of cars.