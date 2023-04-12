Seven tech insights spotted at Paris-Roubaix 2023

Paris-Roubaix, with its treacherous cobblestone sectors, is a race that inspires innovation.

This year, Cycling Weekly wandered through the team paddocks in Compiègne, searching for tech oddities, both old and new. Here is a run-down of what we found.

To see what we uncovered at the women's race, including Zoe Bäckstedt's special pedals and some prototype cobble tyres, visit our tech insights from Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Adjustable tyre pressure systems

One of the biggest talking points at this year's Paris-Roubaix was the use of adjustable tyre pressure technology.

Above is the Atmoz system, developed by wheel brand Scope and used by Team DSM. It works by releasing pressurised air from a reservoir in the hub, and can inflate or deflate at a rate of 7.3psi (0.5 bar) per second.

At the race, only Pavel Bittner and Nils Eekhoff used the new system. Both also ran different tyres to their team-mates (Vittoria N.Ext rather than Vittoria Corsa Pro), due to incompatibility with sealant.

If, like the DSM duo, you'd like to try the Atmoz, it's available commercially on Scope's website at an eye-watering price of €3,998 (circa £3,500).

The only other team using an adjustable tyre pressure system at the race was Jumbo-Visma. Like DSM, only two of the Dutch team's riders (Christophe Laporte and Dylan van Baarle) opted for the new technology, this time engineered by Eindhoven-based brand Gravaa.

The company's Kinetic Air Pressure System (KAPS), similar to the Scope Atmoz, is controlled wirelessly via Bluetooth with buttons installed on the handlebars.

"I think it can be a huge advantage," Wout van Aert told Cycling Weekly and other outlets after his recon ride, but curiously the Belgian chose not to use it. When asked why he waived the device, he laughed and said: "Good question."

Stem wars

Arkéa-Samsic are the only WorldTour team using Bianchi bikes this season, and rode the recently-unveiled Oltre RC at Roubaix.

The 'hyperbike' was originally designed to fit an aero Velomann stem, but due to Arkéa-Samsic's sponsorship agreement with brand FSA, the French team's riders used a mash-up of components in their cockpits at Roubaix. The result is rather clunky looking.

EF Education-EasyPost's Jonas Rutsch also appears to be a fan of FSA. The German used an older model of the company's SL-K stem, and selected a longer option during the race, likely in favour of comfort or a more aerodynamic position.

Keeping it old school

There are a few curiosities to unpack in Michael Schär's Paris-Roubaix drivetrain. First is his lack of power meter, not visible in either the crankset or the pedals. The rest of the AG2R Citroën squad used team-sponsored Power2max cranks.

Schär's 54T chainring stood out too, as a custom component in his Campagnolo Super Record set-up. Notice how it's fixed with a hotchpotch of bolts - two of which are Specialized branded - which were probably pulled out of a spare parts bin.

Van Aert goes 1x

As he did at Milan-San Remo, Van Aert rode with a single chainring at this year's Roubaix, integrated in his Sram Red eTap AXS groupset.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, a representative at Sram revealed the Belgian's exact gear ratio, detailing that he chose a 1x 54T, with a 10-26 cassette. The rest of the Jumbo-Visma team opted for a slightly larger range, with all using 10-30 cassettes, and most riding with two chainrings.

Grit sand paper

Careering over the bumpy, jagged cobbles of northern France, it's common for frame components to wriggle loose. Here, the Astana Qazaqstan mechanics have glued a small tab of grit sand paper to the front fork, presumably to keep the race transponder safe and secure.

Mads for gold

Former world champion Mads Pedersen likes to ride in style. The Dane was the only Trek-Segafredo rider at Paris-Roubaix with a gold chain and cassette, both of which he's been running since last year's Tour de France.

Still, it seems gold chains are few and far between at the US-based team. Pedersen's spare bike was fitted with a standard silver chain, meaning he would have to ditch the bling if he came unstuck during the race.

D-egg-enkolb's lucky charm

Ok, this isn't strictly tech, but this brightly-coloured drawing of an egg, sellotaped to the top tube of John Degenkolb's bike, caught our eye in Compiègne.

Asked about the drawing, the Team DSM rider told Cycling Weekly: "My kids always prepare something, a small surprise, and obviously it's Easter so I got to carry some Easter eggs.

"I remember when I won [in 2015] I had a printed footprint of my son."

During Sunday's edition, the German collided with Mathieu van der Poel and crashed on the Carrefour de l'Arbre. He fought back to finish seventh in the velodrome, perhaps spurred on by his lucky egg.

"It's been a long time since I was up there in the final like this," he said afterwards. "I think I rode a really good race."