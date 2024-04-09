Should all drivers put stickers on cars to help keep cyclists safe?

The AA's 'Think Bike' campaign reaches its 10th anniversary and is enjoying some high-profile backers

By James Shrubsall
published

Motorists are being urged to put stickers on their door mirrors to remind them to Think Bike, as the campaign reaches its 10th anniversary.

The Automobile Association (AA) has relaunched the famous campaign as it reaches its 10th anniversary, with Jeremy Vine and Chris Boardman both throwing their weight behind it.

