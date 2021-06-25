Specialized launches 1970s-inspired Sagan Collection labelled 'Disruption'

Specialized has unveiled the fifth edition of its Sagan Collection on the eve of the Tour de France.

The big race this year starts in Brest, which is on the far western edge of Europe on the Atlantic coast, but the design of the collection, which is centred around three framesets, takes its inspiration from the Mediterranean with colours recalling the sun-drenched Riviera of the Seventies.

Although the tones are more muted than those of previous collections, it's still bling by most people's standards. Sagan himself has a house in Monaco, where of course there's bling galore.

Kayla Clarot, principal concept designer, said: “This year’s Sagan Collection is about finding beauty and simplicity in disruption. We looked at the humans who made waves in cycling during the ‘70s time period, both men and women who were being disruptive enough to break the status quo. We were constantly inspired by the attention to detail in graphic design and the richness of colour coming out of an era full of change. It felt so pure and intentional. We felt like that was also Peter. He’s changed cycling forever with his personality and talent as an athlete.”

The framesets that get the Sagan treatment are the S-Works Aethos, the Aethos and the S-Works Tarmac SL7. One Aethos is cream and the other pale gold with both featuring a white, blue and red seat tube badge representing the Slovakian national champion’s bands, and no name on the down tube at all, like the standard production version.

The race-ready SL7 is unpainted, with S-Works in white on the down tube and just a Sagan badge on the back of the seat tube marking it out as belonging to the collection.

Along with the frames there are selected items of S-Works equipment and SL apparel: “The S-Works Evade in Sagan Collection Disruption colours is the fastest helmet on the road for one of the fastest men in the sport,” according to Specialized.

Naturally Sagan’s favourite S-Works 7 shoes get a makeover, this time losing the gold heel cup first seen in the original Sagan Collection line-up but sticking with gold Boa dials. Sagan Collection Disruption socks will be completing the look.

As for the Sagan Collection apparel, like the rest of the collection it blends performance and style, according to Specialized, with the SL Air jersey and SL Bib Shorts showcasing its “highest-quality fabrics and race-inspired fit.”

And there’s a special Sagan Collection Disruption bandana to tie everything together.

Specialized says most of the Sagan Collection products will be landing in the UK by the end of the month, with pricing in line with the standard non-Sagan Collection range.