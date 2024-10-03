Strava introduces new artificial intelligence feature for subscribers

Athlete Intelligence will take workout data and translate it into personalised insights

Strava&#039;s new Athlete Intelligence feature
(Image credit: Strava)
Adam Becket
By
published

Strava has jumped further onto the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon, with a new feature launched today called Athlete Intelligence.

The new component to the workout-logging app will see workout data interpreted into "simple, personalised insights and guidance". It is available as a public beta for subscribers from Thursday.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

