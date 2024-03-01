Supersapiens alludes to closure, citing an ‘an increasingly challenging business environment’

Supersapiens, the constant blood glucose monitor (CGM) tech company used by elite athletes —including WorldTour riders— informed its members today that it's shutting down operations. Effective immediately, the U.S. company has ceased the shipments of sensors, terminated all memberships and discontinued any app updates and customer support.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that Supersapiens is going through a strategic restructuring and this will affect our services and your experience with us," the letter reads. "This decision comes after considerable efforts to navigate an increasingly challenging business environment, and it is not one we have taken lightly."

While not detailed in the community email, the 'increasingly challenging business environment' could allude to regulatory obstacles hindering the company's expansion into the United States and Canada, thereby constraining its growth opportunities, along with the UCI's ban of its devices in professional competition.

Supersapiens was founded in 2019 by Phil Southerland, a Type 1 Diabetic and renowned figure in the world of endurance sports, Supersapiens garnered attention for its innovative approach to enhancing athletic performance through real-time glucose monitoring. It collaborated with top-tier sports scientists, coaches and athletes, including the Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo Visma teams.

Despite the setback, Supersapiens expressed gratitude to its loyal user base and optimism about the future.

"Your trust and support have been the foundation of Supersapiens over the years. Together, we've pioneered a market and fostered a community that recognizes the transformative power of glucose. Your contributions have been invaluable to our growth and evolution," the email reads.

"While we navigate this period of strategic restructuring, we remain committed to our mission and optimistic about the future. The legacy of innovation and community we've built together will continue to influence the evolution of metabolic health insights and analytics."

For those who had a Supersapiens membership, the app will remain functional until March 31, 2024, and users are encouraged to download and preserve their data before the app's closure.