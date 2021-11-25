Tadej Pogačar awarded Velo d'Or 2021 prize
The Slovenian star not only won the Tour de France but two Monuments in a dominant season
Tadej Pogačar has been awarded the 2021 Velo d'Or award, pipping fellow Slovenian and last year's winner Primož Roglič into second.
The Velo d'Or is cycling's equivalent to football's Ballon d'Or and is awarded by Vélo Magazine along with French newspaper L'Equipe and Tour de France organiser ASO. The winner is decided by a jury of cycling experts.
This year's prize was given to Pogačar as the UAE Team Emirates rider dominated the season with a commanding and successful defence of his title at the Tour de France, two Monument Classic victories (Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia) and many more besides as he got to an overall tally of 30 career wins at the age of just 23.
>>> Lizzy Banks makes move to EF Education-Tibco-SVB for 2022
In second position was Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who did not have quite as dominant a season as he did in 2020, but did manage his third Vuelta a España victory in a row as well as 12 victories this year, including the Olympic time trial title, to get his career tally up to 60 wins.
In third was Roglič's team-mate, Wout van Aert, who had an exceptional season but did miss out on some of his biggest objectives. The three stages of the Tour de France were the highlight; the Belgian victorious on a mountain stage over Mont Ventoux twice, an individual time trial, and a sprint stage on the Champs-Élysées no less.
The winner of the French Velo d'Or was, unsurprisingly, world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step). He managed fourth in the overall prize too as he wore the rainbow bands with pride, taking the opening stage of the Tour and wearing yellow again as well as defending his world title.
There is no women's award but rather all riders are put into one competition with Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) the only woman on the list. Another Dutch star that made the shortlist was track sprint sensation Harrie Lavreysen who won multiple Olympic, world and European titles in a season in which he was untouchable on the boards.
The other nominations were Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen, Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal, Paris-Roubaix winner and European champion Sonny Colbrelli, Tour de France green jersey and joint stage win record holder Mark Cavendish, Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, and the formidable Mathieu van der Poel.
The full results will be announced by Vélo Magazine at a later date.
-
-
'The country believes in him again': View from Colombia on whether Egan Bernal can win 2022 Tour de France
Bernal won the Tour in 2019 but didn't race in the 2021 edition
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Lizzy Banks makes move to EF Education-Tibco-SVB for 2022
The talented British rider had a tough season in 2021 after serious concussion
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia boss challenges Tadej Pogačar: 'It’s time for a rider to win the Giro-Tour double'
Mauro Vegni has also questioned what winning the Tour de France for a third time adds to a rider's career
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tadej Pogačar tells peloton of his weaknesses: 'They shouldn’t be scared of me'
The Slovenian revealed how he can be beaten when speaking to Geraint Thomas
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
UCI reveals final overall rankings for the 2021 season
No surprises in who has come out on top in both the men's and women's tables
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Alberto Contador hugely impressed with current level of talent: 'Cycling is living one of its best moments'
The Spaniard has singled out Tadej Pogačar for praise in what he claims is a 'golden generation'
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
How Tadej Pogačar won Tour de France switching between disc and rim brakes: 'It's all about the weight'
The Slovenian alternates between braking technologies depending on the weight, rather than the weather
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Human rights organisation condemns new UAE Team Emirates women's team
International Service for Human Rights has raised concerns after UAE Team Emirates bought Alé BTC Ljubljana
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tour de France: Tadej Pogačar jumps to second in climber’s classification after stage win
The Slovenian could take home the polka-dot jersey after picking up points on the Col du Portet
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tadej Pogačar admits he ‘cracked a little bit’ on Mont Ventoux
The yellow jersey was put under pressure by Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard
By Alex Ballinger •