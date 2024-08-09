Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics

TaylorMade gloves are up to par for Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant

Team GB track sprinter at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Davidson
By
published

For the tens of thousands of pounds invested into kit development, Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics.

Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant wore white gloves in the keirin final on Thursday evening, earning third and fourth place respectively. Images seen afterwards showed their gloves were golf-specific ones, made by TaylorMade, but with the branding covered up for competition. 

