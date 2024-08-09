Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics
TaylorMade gloves are up to par for Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant
For the tens of thousands of pounds invested into kit development, Team GB's track sprinters are wearing £11 golf gloves at the Paris Olympics.
Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant wore white gloves in the keirin final on Thursday evening, earning third and fourth place respectively. Images seen afterwards showed their gloves were golf-specific ones, made by TaylorMade, but with the branding covered up for competition.
Cycling Weekly matched the gloves with a pair available online, TaylorMade's 'Stratus Tech', which retail for £10.99, and are filed on the UCI's approved equipment list.
Finucane first began wearing the gloves at last year's World Championships in Glasgow, where she won gold in the individual sprint.
"I think I got them from the store," the 21-year-old previously told Cycling Weekly. "I was like, 'Hey, do you have any gloves?' They're actually golf gloves.
"British Cycling have them. For the keirin, you usually wear gloves. They're actually quite nice."
In fact, wearing non-cycling-specific gloves is not a new phenomena in British Cycling, but a tradition that dates back at least two decades.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Former GB sprinter Matt Crampton, a European keirin champion who now coaches Australia's sprint squad, said riders within the British programmes are typically responsible for providing their own gloves and shoes. Crampton and his teammates opted for baseball gloves.
"I think Jason [Kenny] used to wear Easton baseball gloves," he said. "I think we did a Nations Cup in LA, this would have been way back, in 2006 or something like that, and we bought Easton gloves. It was those gloves, and then the golf gloves were a good substitute.
"They're thin, and you want to be close to the handlebars. You don't want something really spongy where you don't have that direct contact. You'll see it's either no gloves, or very thin gloves, and very thin socks as well, so you can feel every sensation from the bike and from the wood.
"There's maybe an R&D [research and development] opportunity," Crampton added with a smile.
Track-cycling-specific gloves do exist, and are often worn by keirin racers in Japan. “When riders would go to Japan and do the invitation keirin, they’d get the Tanabe leather gloves. I ran those for a long time as well, white leather, and some of them had a carbon knuckle," Crampton said.
"Obviously there's more contact in Japan, and if you crash, you're on concrete, so there's a protective element. I remember sending a box of Japanese keirin gloves to [GB coach] Helen Scott for the riders. But they're a bit harder to get, and they're a bit expensive."
New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews were track-cycling-specific gloves when she became Olympic keirin champion on Thursday. The 24-year-old wore gloves made by 5bling, which are available on the brand's website from $65 (£50.90).
"We'd use Baden, softball or baseball gloves, thin ones," said Crampton. "I think Decathlon used to do a horse riding glove that was also a thin, tight leather glove. I remember buying those from Decathlon in Stockport a few times. They'd have cost £10 or something."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
'Rugby on wheels' - Controversy after Jack Carlin wins bronze medal at Paris Olympics
Sprinter accused of deviating from his lane, but jury decide no wrongdoing
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Great Britain secure silver medal in women's Madison after Italy take gold at Paris Olympics
Elinor Barker wins decisive final sprint to ensure GB take silver ahead of the Netherlands
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Why aren't Team GB's cyclists staying in the Olympic village?
The British riders have been staying in a hotel near Versailles, 10 miles outside of Paris
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Overheating leads Ethan Hayter to change skinsuit and helmet during Omnium at Paris Olympics
'I was just getting way too hot,' says GB rider after eighth place finish
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Irish track riders make history at Paris Olympics despite not having velodrome
Team pursuit squad, who train in Mallorca, are country's first to compete at the Games
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I slept in a horse barn' - Meet the track cyclist who funded his own way to the Paris Olympics
South African Jean Spies is a two-time Olympian, thanks to his determination and the generosity of others
By Tom Davidson Published
-
11 things you didn’t know about Kristen Faulkner, USA's first Olympic road race medalist in 40 years
Alaska-born and raised, Harvard grad, collegiate rower, venture capitalist — the newly crowned Olympic road racing champion is multi-faceted
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
'We'll see quite a few world records fall' - Why the Paris Olympics velodrome is one of the fastest in the world
An extra metre's width provides the perfect playground for track sprinters
By Tom Davidson Last updated
-
40 years without an Olympic road race medal: Can Paris be a turning point for the US women?
Meet Connie Carpenter and Rebecca Twigg: the two US women who medaled in the first-ever women's Olympic road race
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
I rode the Paris Olympics road race course on a 20-kilogram hire bike
On a three-speed steed, I struggled up the trio of climbs – two of which are cobbled – that will light up the weekend's action
By Tom Davidson Published