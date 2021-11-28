'The dream is now a reality': Christina Mackenzie confirmed as new Land's End to John O'Groats record holder

Christina Mackenzie has been confirmed as the new record holder for the quickest time for a woman to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

The Scot rode the 839 miles to scale length of the UK in 51 hours 5 minutes and 27 seconds to beat the former record holder, Lynne Taylor of Walsall Roads CC, by one hour 39 minutes and 44 seconds.

“The dream is now a reality,” Mackenzie told Cycling Weekly. “Seeing my name on the list of recorder holders dating back from 1938 is a dream come true. To be recognised as a cyclist that has achieved such a prestigious record has made all the training, commitment and dedication worthwhile.”

The first 1938 women's record was set by Lillian Dredge of Southern Ladies CC with a time of 92 hours and 54 minutes. The men's record is held by Michael Broadwith, who broke the record for the first time in 17 years in 2018, knocking 39 minutes off the previous best time, stopping the clock at 43 hours 25 minutes and 13 seconds.

Reliving her attempt, which took place at the end of July and raised more than £13,000 for Alzheimer Scotland, Mackenzie spoke of how she didn’t sleep during her mammoth effort and that the pain was only temporary and ultimately worth it as she can’t now recall how torturous the ride was.

“Looking back now I can’t even believe I did it and without sleep,” she said. “I have even forgotten the pain I was in. The emotion of reaching John O’Groats and realisation of setting a new record is something I will never forget.”

"At a committee meeting earlier this week, the Road Records Association were delighted to ratify a new Land's End to John O'Groats record for Christina Mackenzie of Stirling Bike Club," the Road Records Association said. "The new record time stands at 51 hours 5 minutes and 27 seconds."