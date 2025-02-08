'I'm doing 1,000km more than Lachlan Morton' - Cycling influencer to ride every stage of the 2025 Tour de France

Amy Hudson plans to ride the entire Tour route, including the transfers, totalling 6,300km

In the space of just four years, Amy Hudson has gone from getting her first bike, to planning to ride the entire Tour de France route.

The 28-year-old, known under her Instagram moniker ‘Amy Cycling Adventures’, is plotting her biggest adventure yet, and will ride 6,300km in 30 days ahead of the men’s race this July.

