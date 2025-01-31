Cyclist breaks Strava record on 'world's tallest mountain' by almost an hour

Mountain biker Sparky Moir Sears smashes QOM on Mauna Kea volcano

A mountaintop scene at the summit of Mauna Kea with Strava inlays of the QOM leaderboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Professional mountain bike rider Sparky Moir Sears has broken the Strava QOM on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea – ‘the world’s tallest mountain’ - taking almost an hour off the previous record.

Moir Sears climbed the almost 90km ascent on Wednesday in six hours, 12 minutes and 51 seconds, at an average speed of 14.4km/h. The previous best time held by a woman was seven hours, eight minutes and 43 seconds, set in July last year.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

