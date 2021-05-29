The new season of the Movistar Netflix series has been released

The second season of Movistar's Netflix documentary series has landed, giving fans an insight into the team's 2020 season.

The original series focused on the team's tumultuous 2019 and proved to be such a hit that we've been blessed with a second installment.

The 2020 season was obviously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which didn't help Movistar as they attempted to rebuild following the departure of star riders Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa and Richard Carapaz, and with the Spanish team only managing two victories all year we are surely set for another eventful series featuring frustrated sports directors and exasperated riders desperate for a result.

Judging by the titles of each of the 20-minute episodes, we're in for a treat. 'Death and destruction' is followed by 'A new leader' before we plunge back down with 'From Paris to hell'. Then it's 'To win', 'No reward' and 'The least expected day'.

The series picks up after racing returns in the late summer after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the normal calendar, the first three episodes dedicated to the Tour de France, the fourth split between the Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia, and the final two focusing on just the Spanish Grand Tour.

The final episode appears most intriguing as it recounts the final of the Vuelta, which saw the team "embroiled in controversy" after accusations that they thwarted their former rider Richard Carapaz from winning the race.

Sports director Pablo Lastras, who starred in the first series due to his bracing honesty when evaluating the successes and failures of his team in interviews, returns, although doesn't seem to have as much time in the interview chair this time around.

Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde also feature, the team's two headline names, as well as Marc Soler, who was solely responsible for Movistar's two wins in 2020, at Pollença-Andratx and a stage at the Vuelta.

Mas, the 26-year-old who joined the team from Deceuninck - Quick-Step at the start of the 2020 season, achieved the team's best Grand Tour GC result of the year, managing fifth in the Tour de France.

All six of the new episodes, as well as the original six, are available to stream on Netflix.