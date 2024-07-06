'There's always wine' - Marc Madiot offers unique dinner experience for fans at Tour de France

Ever wanted to share a bottle of wine with Groupama-FDJ's manager? Now's your chance

Marc Madiot in a Cochonou hat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

If you're travelling to the Tour de France this July, and in need of a dining companion, Groupama FDJ's manager Marc Madiot is available, at a price. 

The French team is running a number of auctions during this year's race, offering race-worn jerseys, signed dossard numbers, and an eye-catching flagship lot – a dinner with Madiot.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸