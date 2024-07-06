'There's always wine' - Marc Madiot offers unique dinner experience for fans at Tour de France
Ever wanted to share a bottle of wine with Groupama-FDJ's manager? Now's your chance
If you're travelling to the Tour de France this July, and in need of a dining companion, Groupama FDJ's manager Marc Madiot is available, at a price.
The French team is running a number of auctions during this year's race, offering race-worn jerseys, signed dossard numbers, and an eye-catching flagship lot – a dinner with Madiot.
The winner will spend an evening at the squad's hotel with the team manager, "in direct proximity to the riders", and will also receive a tour of the team's bus.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Madiot explained that he has already hosted similar experiences twice before. Does he like doing it? "Yes," he said. "Not every day, but every now and again it's not bad."
Last year, the Frenchman remembers, he and the lucky winner "spent the evening in a nice Parisian restaurant". The meal this time round will take place in Nîmes, on the evening of stage 16, and the winner will be allowed to bring a guest.
During last year's Tour, Groupama-FDJ's mealtimes were drawn into controversy, when Jumbo-Visma manager Richard Plugge claimed he saw "a French team" drinking "big beers" on the rest day in their hotel. Groupama-FDJ were understood to be the only French squad staying in the same place.
"Alcohol is poison," Plugge said, "and when you are already tired, it'll make you even more fatigued."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Madiot later responded to the comments, calling them "shabby", and saying he "didn't give a damn about what he [Plugge] says." He also corrected his Jumbo-Visma counterpart, adding that his riders were actually drinking Perrier water.
At the end of the race in Paris, Madiot mocked the exchange, holding a fan sign that read ‘a little beer for Jumbo’. He told Cycling Weekly that the winner of the latest auction will receive the same hospitality.
"There's always a beer for the winner," he smiled. "And, of course, there's always wine."
The lot is currently live on the website of online auction house Catawiki, with the highest bid at €450 (£381). It closes this Sunday 7 July.
The site is also offering two further experiences with Madiot, each comprising a "day at the heart of the Tour de France" alongside the Frenchman in his pre-race car. One of the lots is for stage 12, between Aurillac and Villeneuve-sur-Lot, and the other for stage 16 to Nîmes.
To bid on the lots, and win a chance to share a bottle of wine with Madiot, visit the Catawiki website.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
'It could make you lose the Tour' - Tadej Pogačar, Remco Evenepoel look ahead to gravel stage at Tour de France
GC riders expecting chaotic stage on Sunday, with potential for time losses
By Tom Davidson Published
-
The Undercover Mechanic's best and worst from Eurobike 2024
The weird and wonderful intricacies of the bike industry are on full display at Eurobike...
By Undercover Mechanic Published
-
Tour de France 2024 tech: New superbikes, unreleased wheels and aero bottles
There's fresh tech everywhere in the team paddocks of the biggest bike race in the world
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Jan Hirt breaks teeth after fans invade team paddock at Tour de France
Soudal Quick-Step rider starts stage despite bloody injury
By Tom Davidson Published
-
It's been 3 years since a US rider won a stage in the Tour de France, Powless hopes to break the drought
After a 13-day stint in the Polka Dot jersey last year, Powless to hunt for a stage win this year
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Americans racing the 2024 Tour de France: riders to watch and our predictions
The 2024 Tour de France gets underway in Florence, Italy, on Saturday, June 29, with a peloton of 176 riders spread across 22 teams. Only four U.S. riders will be among them.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Foreign Grands Départs for the Tour de France might be fun, but we should put a cap on them
Barcelona 2026 will be the Tour’s fourth foreign start in five years. Is it time to think about the environment before profit?
By Adam Becket Published
-
Everything you need to know about the second season of Netflix Tour de France: Unchained
The second eight-part series is available to stream now
By Tom Davidson Published
-
21 things you didn't know about Jonas Vingegaard
From working in a fish auction in Denmark through to breaking climbing records in Spain
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
How to watch the Tour de France live stream 2024
All the information you need in order to tune into the biggest race of the year
By James Shrubsall Last updated