These are the summit finishes rumoured for the 2024 Tour de France route

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With less than two weeks until the official parcours is unveiled, rumours are circulating online of four key summit finishes in next year's Tour de France route.

The climbs of Pla d'Adet, Plateau de Beille, Super Dévoluy and Isola 2000 are all slated to feature in next year's edition, which begins on 29 June in Florence, Italy.

According to Velowire, a site that collates all the route rumours, the 2024 Tour de France peloton will pay a visit to the Alps after leaving Italy. The first summit finishes, however, are not expected until the second week, when the race enters the Pyrenées.

The first is rumoured for 13 July, with a stage from Pau to the top of Pla d’Adet. The climb is classified as an hors catégorie ascent, stretching out 10.2km at an average of over 8%.

Pla d'Adet has featured 10 times at the Tour de France, with the 2024 edition marking a special anniversary - 50 years since its debut, when Raymond Poulidor won on its slopes in 1974.

Another HC climb is billed to follow on 14 July, France’s Bastille day, in the form of the Plateau de Beillle (16km at 7.7%). The site of the ski resort is about to undergo renovation, after it was partially destroyed by a fire last April. It is expected the works will now be brought forward in anticipation of the Tour’s arrival, its first since 2015.

After the second rest day, the race will then return to the Alps, this time to the range’s southern extremity, ahead of the scheduled final stages in Nice.

On 17 July, a summit finish is rumoured at the ski resort of Super Dévoluy. It is likely the race will climb to the resort via the category-one Col du Noyer - per a similar stage at the 2016 Critérium du Dauphiné - before a short descent and a final 3km ramp to the finish.

Two days later, the peloton will brace for an ascent to Isola 2000, another ski station in the Southern Alps. The inclusion of the climb was confirmed by the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, in a post shared on X on Tuesday.

Pitched at 7.2% over 15.5km, Isola 2000 gets its name from its altitude, standing 2000m above sea level.

The race’s final summit finish has already been confirmed by the organisers, and will come on the penultimate day, atop the Col de la Couillole (15.9km at 7.4%). The climb has twice featured in Paris-Nice, including this year, when Tadej Pogačar won ahead of David Gaudu and Jonas Vingegaard.

The 2024 edition will then conclude with a 35km individual time trial in Nice.

The official route for the 2024 Tour de France will be announced on 25 October in a presentation inside Paris’s Palais des Congrès.