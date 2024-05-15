Mathieu van der Poel to skip Olympic MTB to focus on Tour de France and road race

The world champion will not race again until the Tour begins in Florence at the end of June

Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Mathieu van der Poel is to skip the Olympic mountain bike cross-country event, instead focusing on the Tour de France and the road race at the games, his team announced on Wednesday.

The road world champion, a former European champion in MTB cross-country, was expected to be targeting the event in Paris this summer, but will instead ride the road race.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸