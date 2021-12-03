'They need to stick to black kit, it hides my love handles better': Public reacts to Ineos Grenadiers' new 2022 kit

Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their brand new look for the 2p022 season as they kick off the kit revealing season, but what does the public think of it?

As is usual with new kit reveals, public opinion is all over the place with some adoring the new look and others wishing they hadn't opened their phone.

How does Ineos' kit do on that front?

Well, largely positive from some of the team's diehard fans, but there are one of two that have voiced disappointment.

One Facebook commenter summed it up succinctly with: "Meh," while another was more supportive, throwing in "always classy".

The discussion that started coming up regularly was what colour the main body of the kit was. Black or blue? Well, Ineos are calling it "flag blue" with "brigade red" so that should clear that one up.

On Twitter, the team had plenty of comments below their various posts promoting the new strip. One user who loved the look said: "Very nice, I like the detail on the shoulders."

Then GCN Racing waded in saying it looked similar to their kit: "Umm, guys, we need to talk." We don't see what they mean, but there we go.

More positivity rolled in from Liz Miller: "Glad we still have our iconic 'ride the line' stripe in red, which helps pick out our guys from a heli-shot. Nice to have the red again, a bit like the first Ineos kit. Now to let us see our National Champs jerseys."

One or two compared it to the old BMC Racing kit but in a bad way: "Not sure of the visibility of it in a fast-moving peloton. It's a bit BMC for my liking."

Others were far more straightforward with their disappointment: "Horrible", blunt but the point was clear.

Another announced something that I agree with: "New kit season has started. Almost as exciting as cycling itself."

Finally, one Facebook user said what all middle-aged male Ineos fans were thinking.

"They need to stick to a black kit," he said. "It hides the love handles better."

Now bring on the rest of the new kits for 2022!