'They need to stick to black kit, it hides my love handles better': Public reacts to Ineos Grenadiers' new 2022 kit
The British squad have revealed their new look made by Bioracer
Ineos Grenadiers have revealed their brand new look for the 2p022 season as they kick off the kit revealing season, but what does the public think of it?
As is usual with new kit reveals, public opinion is all over the place with some adoring the new look and others wishing they hadn't opened their phone.
How does Ineos' kit do on that front?
Well, largely positive from some of the team's diehard fans, but there are one of two that have voiced disappointment.
One Facebook commenter summed it up succinctly with: "Meh," while another was more supportive, throwing in "always classy".
The discussion that started coming up regularly was what colour the main body of the kit was. Black or blue? Well, Ineos are calling it "flag blue" with "brigade red" so that should clear that one up.
On Twitter, the team had plenty of comments below their various posts promoting the new strip. One user who loved the look said: "Very nice, I like the detail on the shoulders."
Very nice, I like the detail on the shouldersDecember 3, 2021
Then GCN Racing waded in saying it looked similar to their kit: "Umm, guys, we need to talk." We don't see what they mean, but there we go.
Umm, guys, we need to talk 👀 pic.twitter.com/aRnIalDYPfDecember 3, 2021
More positivity rolled in from Liz Miller: "Glad we still have our iconic 'ride the line' stripe in red, which helps pick out our guys from a heli-shot. Nice to have the red again, a bit like the first Ineos kit. Now to let us see our National Champs jerseys."
Glad we still have our iconic 'ride the line' stripe in red, which helps pick out our guys from a heli-shot👌 Nice to have the red again, a bit like the first INEOS kit. Now to let us see our National Champs Jerseys👌December 3, 2021
One or two compared it to the old BMC Racing kit but in a bad way: "Not sure of the visibility of it in a fast-moving peloton. It's a bit BMC for my liking."
Not sure of the visibility of it in a fast moving peloton.its a bit BMC for my liking.December 3, 2021
Others were far more straightforward with their disappointment: "Horrible", blunt but the point was clear.
Horrible.December 3, 2021
Another announced something that I agree with: "New kit season has started. Almost as exciting as cycling itself."
New Kit season has started. Almost as exciting as cycling itself.December 3, 2021
Finally, one Facebook user said what all middle-aged male Ineos fans were thinking.
"They need to stick to a black kit," he said. "It hides the love handles better."
Now bring on the rest of the new kits for 2022!
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
