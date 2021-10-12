This is how you can win Lachlan Morton's solo Tour de France bike

The bike that Lachlan Morton rode during the Alt Tour, which followed the entire 2021 Tour de France route, is available in a prize draw, with all proceeds going to World Bicycle Relief (WBR) projects worldwide.

Morton rode his EF Education-Nippo team-issue Cannondale SuperSix EVO bike unsupported and solo, including transfers, for the entirety of the Tour route. The Australian rider started on the same day as the regular Tour, but managed to complete the 5,510km in 16 days, six days quicker than the peloton, after riding for 12 hours a day.

Cannondale, Rapha and EF Education-Nippo are now raffling the bike that Morton accomplished this Alt Tour with in aid of WBR. The winner of the bike will also receive an EF Education-Nippo Pro Cycling 2021 jersey signed by Morton.

Another four further display-edition EF Education-Nippo Pro Cycling 2021 jerseys signed by Morton will also be awarded in the prize draw.

Lachlan Morton said: “Unsupported endurance riding is historically a solitary experience. A test of your own personal limits that strips you back to your most basic self.

"During The Alt Tour, in my deepest holes, I wasn’t alone. I could draw on the idea that with each pedal stroke I was sharing that freedom and joy with someone who hadn’t yet had the opportunity to experience riding. I could smile at the endless possibilities that a bike could bring them.

“In many ways, World Bicycle Relief helped me achieve my goals as much as they helped bring the beauty of the bicycle to so many. For both those reasons I’m forever grateful.”

The Alt Tour rider has already raised more than £500k for WBR, and the raffle is hoped to generate even more funds to mobilise people in need around the world with life-changing bicycles.

Tickets for the prize draw cost £25, which runs from Monday 11 October until Monday 1 November.

Morton's SuperSix EVO bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, team Vision wheels and Cannondale HollowGram crankset, built to the Australian's exact measurements.