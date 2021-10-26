Tom Pidcock returns to training after lingering knee injury and posts ride on Strava

Tom Pidcock riding the 2021 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock has returned to training after taking rest to recover from a lingering knee injury, sharing his first ride on Strava. 

The 22-year-old Brit has been dealing with tendonitis since February, but the injury doesn’t appear to have hampered his performance on the bike.

In his debut season as a WorldTour pro with Ineos Grenadiers, Pidcock claimed his first elite-level win on the road at Brabantse Pijl, won Olympic gold on the mountain bike in Tokyo, and made it through his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España. 

On Monday (October 25), Pidcock got back on the bike in at his training base in Andorra, taking on a tough 73k mountain route. 

The Leeds-born rider said on his Instagram: “I’m back training and I can finally ride pain free in my knee, first time since February!

“It’s amazing how much you can appreciate being healthy when you’ve had an injury for so long.” 

Pidcock, who competes on the road, in cyclocross and on the mountain bike,  had a remarkable 2021 season, with huge performances on the road including third in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, fifth in Strade Bianche, victory in Brabantsje Pijl and second in Amstel Gold Race. 

He also won the Nove Mesto round of the mountain bike World Cup in May, then went on to take gold in the Tokyo MTB race.

But due to his knee injury, Pidcock was forced to cut his road season short, finishing with the World Championships road race in Flanders. 

He was also forced to miss the first two rounds of the cyclocross World Cup in the USA, but he still plans to compete in the World Championships in January.   

