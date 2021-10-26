Tom Pidcock returns to training after lingering knee injury and posts ride on Strava
Despite battling injury since February, Pidcock has claimed Olympic gold, won his first pro road race, and completed his debut Grand Tour
Tom Pidcock has returned to training after taking rest to recover from a lingering knee injury, sharing his first ride on Strava.
The 22-year-old Brit has been dealing with tendonitis since February, but the injury doesn’t appear to have hampered his performance on the bike.
In his debut season as a WorldTour pro with Ineos Grenadiers, Pidcock claimed his first elite-level win on the road at Brabantse Pijl, won Olympic gold on the mountain bike in Tokyo, and made it through his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España.
On Monday (October 25), Pidcock got back on the bike in at his training base in Andorra, taking on a tough 73k mountain route.
The Leeds-born rider said on his Instagram: “I’m back training and I can finally ride pain free in my knee, first time since February!
“It’s amazing how much you can appreciate being healthy when you’ve had an injury for so long.”
Pidcock, who competes on the road, in cyclocross and on the mountain bike, had a remarkable 2021 season, with huge performances on the road including third in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, fifth in Strade Bianche, victory in Brabantsje Pijl and second in Amstel Gold Race.
He also won the Nove Mesto round of the mountain bike World Cup in May, then went on to take gold in the Tokyo MTB race.
>>> Joss Lowden is finally about to turn full-time pro aged 34, but for women cyclists it's rarely that simple
But due to his knee injury, Pidcock was forced to cut his road season short, finishing with the World Championships road race in Flanders.
He was also forced to miss the first two rounds of the cyclocross World Cup in the USA, but he still plans to compete in the World Championships in January.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
UK will launch bid to host 2026 Tour de France Grand Départ, government announces
Britain last hosted the first stages of the Tour back in 2014, sparking a golden age of cycling in Yorkshire
By Alex Ballinger •
-
BikeExchange interested in Tom Dumoulin for 2023 'if he wants to carry on with GC ambitions'
Dumoulin will be free at the end of 2022, when his contract with Jumbo-Visma runs out
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Strava data reveals huge performances from Fausto Masnada, Alejandro Valverde, and Mike Woods in Il Lombardia 2021
The KoM for the decisive penultimate climb fell in this year’s edition of the Italian Monument
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Paris-Roubaix runner-up Florian Vermeersch posts incredible ride to Strava
The 22-year-old Belgian put in an astonishing ride on his 'Hell of the North' debut
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Pidcock will not ride Paris-Roubaix after World Championships in 2021
Olympic gold medallist says he's getting better every day at the Vuelta but will only focus on World Championships this season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I'm not in a rush to fully commit to a Grand Tour,' says Tom Pidcock, as Vuelta a España beckons
The Brit is determined to continue his multi-discipline programme even as he prepares for his Grand Tour debut
By Jonny Long •
-
Tom Pidcock anticipated Van der Poel's crash as Brit's Olympic celebration limited to eating all the cake at the buffet
The Brit says his Dutch rival was almost falling before he even went over the top of the downhill section
By Jonny Long •
-
Tom Pidcock powers to Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold in mountain bike event
The 21-year-old claims the first cycling medal for Team GB
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Pidcock returns to road racing at Italian one-day race
The British rider is back racing just three weeks after breaking his collarbone
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Pidcock: I'm going to Tokyo Olympics to win gold
The British all-rounder is confident despite an injury set back after crashing earlier this month
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •