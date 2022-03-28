Tour de France 2022 route: The official route for the 109th edition revealed

The 109th running of the Tour de France now has a confirmed route - a Grand Départ in Denmark, cobbles and Alpe d'Huez are just some of the highlights from an exciting looking edition.

The 2022 Tour is a total of 3,328km, featuring 29 second, first, and hors categorie climbs, with six mountain stages and five altitude finishes.

The Danish start gives way to the cobbles of Northern France, with some new sectors that haven't featured in the Tour or Paris-Roubaix. A brief trip into Belgium then sees the peloton head south to a summit finish on La Planche des Belles Filles.

Into Switzerland and then the French Alps, Megève makes a return as well as the famous 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.

The Pyrenees also has two summit finishes on Peyragudes and Hautacam with a time trial around Rocamadour before a finish in Paris on the Champs-Élysées.

The race will take place between July 1 and 24 in 2022. Here is the official route for the race.

Tour de France 2022 route

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage one Copenhagen to Copenhagen 13km Stage two Roskilde to Nyborg 199km Stage three Velje to Sønderborg 182km Rest day Stage four Dunkirk to Calais 172km Stage five Lille to Arenberg, Porte du Hainaut 155km Stage six Binche to Longwy 220km Stage seven Tomblaine to Super Planche des Belles Filles 176km Stage eight Dole to Lausanne 184km Stage nine Aigle to Châtel 183km Rest day Repos Stage 10 Morzine to Megève 148km Stage 11 Albertville to Col du Granon 149km Stage 12 Briançon to Alpe d'Huez 166km Stage 13 Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne 193km Stage 14 Saint-Étienne to Mende 195km Stage 15 Rodez to Carcassonne 200km Rest day Carcassonne Stage 16 Carcassonne to Foix 179km Stage 17 Saint Gaudens to Peyragudes 130km Stage 18 Lourdes to Hautacam 143km Stage 19 Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors 189km Stage 20 Lacapelle Marival to Rocamadour 40km (ITT) Stage 21 Paris La Défense Arena to Paris, Champs-Elysees 112km

Stage one, Copenhagen to Copenhagen (13km ITT)

The start of the 109th Tour takes place in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen with a 13km individual time trial on a pan-flat route that could see the record hit for the fastest average stage speed.

Stage two, Roskilde to Nyborg (199km)

The first road stage of the Tour sees the first go for the sprinters on the flatlands of Denmark, taking on an incredible bridge before hitting the finish in Nyborg, with crosswinds very much on the cards.

Stage three, Velje to Sønderborg (182km)

Another sprint day that sees the race finish in Sønderborg, no profile is available as of yet so the exact route isn't nailed on, but it should be a mass dash to the line.

Stage four, Dunkirk to Calais (172km)

The first day in France is a coastal affair with the stage from Dunkirk to the major port of Calais, again a sprint is expected, but wind could, once again, play a major part.

Stage five, Lille to Arenberg, Port du Hainaut (155km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Brand new cobbled sectors in northern France will face the peloton as they race from Lille to Arenberg. The above picture is just a snippet of the stage, but shows that there will be a brutal amount of cobbles to take on with 11 sectors.

Stage six, Binche to Longwy (220km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Starting in Belgium, the race makes its way to Longwy. Peter Sagan was the last winner atop the climb in Longwy with the punchy sprinters expected to be involved yet again at the end of the sixth stage.

Stage seven, Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles (176km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Making it's return to the race after a year out, the Planche is back, but this time it includes the vicious gravel kick to the line to top out the Super Planche des Belles Filles for the first time since 2019.

Stage eight, Dole to Lausanne (184km)

(Image credit: ASO)

A trip to Switzerland is up next and another very lumpy day with a very similar finish to the one in Longwy. The finish in Lausanne is on the shores of the stunning Lake Geneva.

Stage nine, Aigle to Châtel (183km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Stage nine is the first day in the Alps with the race re-entering the borders of France, but the stage does take place mostly within the Swiss borders and features four categorised climbs before an uphill kick to the line in Châtel.

Stage 10, Morzine to Megève (148km)

(Image credit: ASO)

The race returns to Megève and its gradual gradients for the 10th stage. This should see the first major moves from the big contenders, after Tadej Pogačar's early move to decide the race in 2021 was so successful.

Stage 11, Albertville to Col du Granon (149km)

(Image credit: ASO)

An epic day in the high Alps that sees the race head over the Col du Télégraphe to Valloire, before heading up the legendary Col du Galibier. The race then descends down to the base of the Col du Granon before tackling its brutal gradients to the line.

Stage 12, Briançon to Alpe d'Huez (166km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Another day and another ascent of the Col du Galibier. This time from the Col du Lautaret side from Briançon before descent through Valloire and into Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and the base of the Col de la Croix de Fer.

After the second beyond category climb of the day, the race heads down to Allemond and along to Bourg d'Oisans to tackle the 21 hairpin bends of Alpe d'Huez.

Stage 13, Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne (193km)

Back to the likely sprint stages as the race begins its journey over to the Pyrenees with a finish in Saint-Étienne.

Stage 14, Saint-Étienne to Mende (195km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Starting in Saint-Étienne the race makes its way through the Massif Central before heading up the hellishly steep slopes of the Côte de la Croix Neuve to Mende and the finish.

Stage 15, Rodez to Carcassonne (200km)

Carcassonne will bring the second week to a close with another potential sprint. Mark Cavendish won his record-equalling 34th stage victory at the Tour in this city in 2021.

Stage 16, Carcassonne to Foix (179km)

(Image credit: ASO)

One of the classic routes of the Tour is the finish in Foix taking on the two climbs of the Port de Lers and the Mur de Péguère before descending down to Foix on a day that is perfectly suited to the breakaway.

Stage 17, Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes (130km)

(Image credit: ASO)

Four climbs introduce the Pyrenees with a bang as the peloton hits the first of the two final mountain stages of the race. The finish on Peyragudes comes after ascents up the Col d'Aspin, the Hourquette d'Ancizan and the Col de Val Louron-Azet.

Stage 18, Lourdes to Hautacam (143km)

(Image credit: ASO)

The final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France sees the return of the Hautacam climb for the first time since 2014 where Vincenzo Nibali won his fourth stage on his way to the overall title.

Stage 19, Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors (189km)

The last chance for the breakaway before the final time trial and the trip to Paris. Will the sprinter's teams allow the break to go on a day that could see a bunch finish?

Stage 20, Lacapelle Marival to Rocamadour (40km)

(Image credit: ASO)

The penultimate stage of the Tour de France 2022 is, once again, an individual time trial, but this one is almost a throwback to the huge distances of Tours of old with this 40km route. It is a real test of the legs for the big GC contenders after three weeks of racing, and huge amounts of time can be gained and lost here.

Stage 21, Paris La Défense Arena to Paris, Champs-Élysées

The final stage is the usual procession to the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe, before the race for the sprint begins and the remaining fast-men fight it out for the glory of winning on the cobbled street.