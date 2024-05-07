Zwift issues 38% monthly subscription hike

The change will allow a better user experience, insists the virtual riding platform

Indoor training fans – at least those in the northern hemisphere – may be grateful that spring has finally sprung after Zwift issued a whopping price hike in its monthly subscription rates. 

UK prices go up from £12.99 per month to £17.99, a 38% hike. In the US the subscription jumps from $14.99 to $19.99, up by 33%. 

