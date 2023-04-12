Indoor miles for summer smiles: Zwift releases massive new updates for spring and summer

The weather may be improving but Zwift hopes you’ll keep visiting the virtual world with a host of updates. The virtual riding platform is rolling out a slew of new features designed to make indoor rides more engaging and more fun while helping cyclists prepare for their summer riding goals.

The update package includes changes to Pack Dynamics, all-new Coffee Stop and Rider Teleport features, real-world climbs, an action bar update and more. Let’s dive in.

Zwift racers and group riders will be pleased to note the improved pack dynamics —live now— intended to make riding in a peloton more realistic. The new, smoother, dynamics make it easier to go from the front to the back of the group or, conversely, easier to break away from the front. If you aren’t trying to move up, your avatar will remain in a similar position in the pack, more like riding in a real-life pack. You also won’t be sucked into a peloton as easily when riding solo.

NEW: The Coffee Stop

The first feature coming in May is a so-called Coffee Stop. If you have ever started a ride only to realize you forgot your water bottle or towel or maybe you need to grab a caffeine gel to finish your last efforts or take a nature break. The Coffee Stop allows you to take a short break from riding — up to three minutes— without falling behind the group you are riding with.

This much- requested feature allows you to stay with friends in a meet-up, a pacer group or any other Zwifters you may have been riding with in free ride mode. This feature is available to all Zwifters through the action bar or by using the companion app. Once you activate the Coffee Break you can get off your bike and do whatever you need to do, like fill up a bottle or sign for a package delivery at the front door. Your avatar will keep pace with the group you were riding with and will continue to accumulate distance and experience points (XP).

Keep an eye on the time though because after three minutes, your Coffee Stop will end and if you are not back in time, your avatar will fall behind the group. There are also times when Coffee Stops will not be available and in the first five minutes of a ride you can only take one 30 second Coffee Stop. The Coffee Stops are limited to one every 30 minutes and become disabled in the last five kilometers of a distance event and the last 15 minutes of a time-based event. The Coffee Stops are also not available when you are riding alone, during a workout or in any of the competitive events.

NEW: The Rider Teleport

Riding with friends is part of why Zwift is such a popular platform, and the all-new The Rider Teleport feature makes finding and riding with your friends on Zwift even easier. Coming this summer, you can teleport directly to a friend who joins the same world as you mid-ride without exiting or ending your current activity.

You will also be able to teleport to RoboPacers, for example starting with an easier pace group to warm up and then teleporting to a hard pace group or adding extra miles after a group event ends. On the post-activity map your movement from the teleport will be shown as a straight line.

There are some limitations for the teleport feature. You can only teleport to Zwifters who you follow and who follow you back. If you teleport halfway through a segment, it will not be counted, Zwifters don’t gain distance or XP for the distance they teleport. Teleport is disabled during events and races. You are not able to teleport to a Zwifter who is participating in an event or race.

The action bar is getting an update this summer. It will work the same way as before by using the arrows on your keyboard or via the companion app, but the layout and functions have been changed substantially. Actions are now organized into more easily organized menus and sub menus. Instead of having to scroll far to the left or right to use actions like U-turn or give a ‘ride on’ message. The emote menu will have all the different reactions such as ride on, toast or elbow flick in one place. Another sub menu will give you options for the rider teleport, showing you options like Zwifters you follow or Robopacers in the same world. Zwifters will also have access to the Coffee Stop and be able to change camera angles from the new action bar.

NEW: Real-world climb portals like Col du Tourmalet

Some new real-world climbs are being added to Zwift this summer. It will be a new environment with new visuals for Zwifters. Two new portals are being added to Zwift worlds. One in Watopia and another in France, they will bring Zwifters to the Col du Tourmalet and the Col d’Aspin. You can go through the portal from either world or select climb portal as an option from the home screen. The portals won’t be available during races or events.

The Keep Everyone Together feature will be added to club rides this summer. Club Administrators can now choose to turn on or off Keep Everyone Together for their club events. This will keep all riders in the group together no matter what their power output is, making it easier to hang out with your friends even if your group has a wide range of fitness levels. Another change to the club system coming this summer is notification controls. This new feature will allow Zwifters to choose which clubs and events they receive notifications about. Zwifters can choose to get notifications from their favorite clubs and events without getting unwanted notifications.

NEW: Player Highlights

Player highlights are also being added this summer, making it easier to see your avatar, ride leaders and your friends. It gives them a glowing outline when riding in a large bunch. The outline dims when in a smaller pack and when riding solo. This halo is especially useful when participating in events where all Zwifters are wearing the same jersey.

