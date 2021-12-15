Tour of Britain and Women's Tour generated £34 million in 2021, research reveals
1.3 million spectators also watched 14 days of racing across the two events
By Ryan Dabbs published
The Tour of Britain and Women's Tour races in 2021 boosted the UK economy by £34 million, Frontline research has revealed.
Covering 75 towns and cities in the UK, more than 1.3 million spectators watched the 14 days of competition roadside in September and October, making up for lost time after the cancellation of the races in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Tour of Britain generated close to £30 million of net economic benefit, while the Women's Tour produced around £5 million - an overall increase of almost £10 million from the 2019 editions of the events.
Frontline's research also involved surveying fans, whereby 57 per cent said they were inspired to cycle more often after watching the races.
Race organisers SweetSpot's Chief Executive, Hugh Roberts, said: “This year’s Tours were widely regarded as a huge success from a sporting point of view so it is tremendously rewarding to also have the economic success of the two races proven.
“Major sporting events like the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour continue to provide a huge role in inspiring people and creating these economic benefits, and we are fortunate with road cycling to not be restricted to a stadium and able to reach communities large and small across the country, as we did in 2021, from Cornwall to Aberdeenshire, and Carmarthenshire to Suffolk.”
Since 2014, when SweetSpot launched the Women's Tour, events have generated more than £250 million net for the UK economy.
Frontline Consultant Gillian Spooner said: “We are delighted to see such strong impact figures following a year of no events as a result of the pandemic. Findings show the importance and resilience of outdoor sporting events to the local and wider economies across Great Britain."
Organisers are now preparing for the 2022 Tour of Britain, which takes place on September 4-11. The route starts in Aberdeen following the success of the final stage of this year's race, with a Nottinghamshire midweek stage coming before an Isle of Wight final stage.
Wout van Aert could look to retain the title next year, after finishing ahead of Nils Eekhof and Gonzalo Serrano.
Meanwhile, the 2022 Women’s Tour, which is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour calendar, will start from Colchester on Monday 6 June and finishes on on Saturday 11 June.
Demi Vollering won the event this year, with the 2022 edition coming just eight months after her win in the UK.
-
-
USA Cycling criticised for failing to condemn anti-trans protest at US National Cyclocross Championships
Anti-trans protestors displayed messages at the US National Cyclocross Championships
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'I’ll do a bit less with Tadej Pogačar and more for myself': Davide Formolo hopes to be 100% for Giro d'Italia
The former Italian road race champion wants to be going for victories more in 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tour of Britain's TV audience grew by a third, global viewers top 16 million, in 'thrilling' 2021 comeback
More than two and a half million people tuned in to watch the star-studded race making its return following Covid disruption
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'There’s nothing wrong with a bit of help': E-biking up the Great Orme on a father-son Tour of Britain
A product review of the Kinesis LYFE e-bike? A British cycling odyssey? Or perhaps just a complete and utter boondoggle?
By Jonny Long • Published
-
The Women's Tour will not be broadcast live on TV in 2021
Despite having an agreement with Eurosport GCN the women's Tour of Britain is not able to broadcast live
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Huge new cycling facility in Cornwall gets green light as part of Tour of Britain legacy
The £7million state-of-the-art hub will feature a road circuit and a BMX track, and could bring big events to the area
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Fans won't be allowed at start of Welsh Tour of Britain stages
The race has teamed up with the local councils to comply with Covid-19 rules in the local areas
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Strava survey shows majority of female riders feel there are no barriers to cycling
Sixty per cent of women surveyed by Strava believe there are no barriers to entry for women who want to cycle
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Aviva Women's Tour route revealed with Peak District making first appearance
The Aviva Women's Tour heads to the hills in 2016, with a stage in the Peak District providing possibly the toughest edition of the race to date
By Stuart Clarke • Published
-
Women's Tour spectator numbers up 22%, report Northamptonshire Council
Crowds of 67,500 turned out to watch stage three of the Aviva Women's Tour in Northamptonshire, generating £1m for the county's economy
By Stuart Clarke • Published