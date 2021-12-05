Tour of Britain race organiser calls on the UCI to act on rider safety before a tragic event occurs: 'They're guilty of allowing accidents to happen'

Mick Bennett, race organiser of the Women's Tour and the Tour of Britain, has backed riders calling for increased safety measures in the peloton, saying that the UCI "needs to wake up and smell the coffee".

Bennett leads the SweetSpot group in the running of the two successful British events that riders frequently commend for its safe organisation, with both races last year receiving the highest possible marks from UCI commissaires.

The issue of rider safety has become a frequent topic of discussion in the past two seasons after a spate of avoidable accidents that have threatened the lives of riders, including Fabio Jakobsen's horrendous crash at the Tour of Poland in August 2020.

More recently, four-time world time trial champion Tony Martin admitted that his retirement was brought forward in part due to feeling unsafe at races, and Bennett told Cycling Weekly that when watching other races he can sympathise with the men's and women's peloton.

"I only keep my eye out when I spot something on the TV and I'll only be critical if I see something that doesn't need to happen, but how many times have I seen safety measures being ignored," he said.

"I'll give you an example: in ASO races we see the race director car, official cars, coming over the finish line, stopping on the line and letting people out with the doors wide open while riders are coming across the line.

"That is cocky and snooty to the UCI regulations and it is not allowed, but we see people like ASO doing it all the time and continue to do so.

"In the Women's Tour or the Tour of Britain, if we saw a car stopping in the deviation lane and letting passengers out, they'd be taken off the race immediately.

"It's basic stuff that shouldn't happen and the UCI are guilty of allowing it to happen, and it will continue to happen unfortunately until there is a tragic accident.

"If the Grand Tours are flouting the regulations, what hope do the rest have? They should be setting an example to everybody."

Bennett, a former professional himself, explained how both SweetSpot events have 74 motorbikes on the race route operating rolling road closures and preventing rogue cars from getting onto the course. In bigger races, such as the Tour de France, roads are closed for multiple hours.

He recalled how Bora-Hansgrohe rider Max Schachmann was hit by a car at the 2020 Il Lombardia that had made its way onto the route, adding that in the British races "we run a caterpillar action and one of the motorbikes would spot a car and get them to wait."

In the past Bennett has offered his assistance to the UCI on the issue only to be rebuffed, and criticised the sport's governing body for allowing the mistakes to continue.

"I offered my help and advice to them with all the experience we have in the UK, but they completely ignored me," he said.

"The safety manager of the UCI needs to wake up and smell the coffee. They need to follow up with sanctions on the organisers.

"Races need to be called to account if they fail on elements of safety. Things like a bollard in the middle of the road is absolutely shocking,

"But we need proper sanctions because the safety of the riders is the most important element of any race, above TV and anything else. Our biggest expense at SweetSpot is by far and away rider safety."