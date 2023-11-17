Trek to supply 500 bikes and help out 40,000 riders in British Cycling deal

A new partnership between Trek and British Cycling (BC) announced today will see the US bike manufacturer donate 500 bikes to the organisation. They are set to benefit more than 40,000 riders each year, says BC, and help to "grow and diversify community participation across the country".

The announcement sees Trek become BC's new 'Community Bike Partner' in what is set to be a three-year partnership.

The bikes supplied will be chiefly mountain bikes, ranging in size from full size adult machines to youth bikes to balance bikes with no pedals for small children. They will include Marlin, Wahoo and Kickster models. Trek will also supply helmets, and there is the potential to grow the deal too, with more bikes coming from the manufacturer.

Most will help children and young people, as they build confidence and learn new skills. They are also set to support British Cycling's Community Coaches and its City Academies scheme. The latter was launched in 2021 to help those from diverse and lower socio-economic backgrounds find ways into cycling, and currently operates in London and the West Midlands, with BC hoping to extend those out to other regions in time.

The Community Coaches, employed by BC, work alongside local authorities as widely spaced as Plymouth, Colchester and Leeds, among others.

Trek and BC have already worked together on a pilot scheme: last year together they delivered mountain bike sessions to eight schools across Sheffield, reaching 3,000 young people and training up five teachers to deliver further sessions.

BC's CEO John Dutton said: “Our Community Coaches do brilliant work to help people from all different backgrounds to build up their confidence, develop new skills and discover the joy of cycling. We’re incredibly thankful to Trek for their support over the next three years and look forward to working with them to widen access to dthe sport in communities across the country.”

Trek UK's marketing manager Helen Guesford added: “This programme and the Community Coaches network reduces boundaries to accessing bikes whilst developing cycling skills and confidence to open the world of cycling to everyone, whatever the background or skill level. We are excited to join forces with British Cycling to help this initiative grow, and ultimately inspire children, young people and communities to cycle and discover the countless benefits it has to offer.”