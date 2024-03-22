Tweets of the week: A prize pork pie, 'GroundPog Day', and a mullet-less Mathieu van der Poel

Chris Froome exhausts himself, Dylan Groenewegen has a tiny fan, and more

Tadej Pogačar with social media posts overlaid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

In case you'd missed it, Tadej Pogačar is having a pretty good 2024 so far. He has only raced six times, but has won thrice, and finished on the podium twice more. At the Volta a Catalunya this week, the UAE Team Emirates rider won back-to-back mountain top finishes, just underlining how much better he is than the rest of the field.

It leaves the rest of the field with pretty slim pickings. Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step) said the quiet bit out loud this week: "Unfortunately, Pogačar is here, and that means victory will be really difficult."

However, Landa appears to be having fun at his new Belgian team anyway, and we salute the content-looking rider. Pogačar, meanwhile, now has an army of adoring schoolchildren who are eager for his signature, because apparently that's still a thing in 2024.

Elsewhere on cycling's social media this week, there is some top child-of-cyclist content, we see how much a pork pie motivates a rider, and Mathieu van der Poel has lost his mullet.

It appears the Dutchman is following in my stead, because I had a mullet first, and got rid of it first. Sadly, the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider has actually won the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, two things I'm yet to do. At least I'm ahead of him sometimes.

1. It's a hard life, being a professional cyclist

See more

2. Jasper Philipsen has the accessory that the whole of the fashion world can't stop talking about

See more

3. Michael Matthews could not have come closer to winning Milan-San Remo. If only he hadn't lost his sunglasses...

See more

4. Not only did Eluned King win the biggest race of her career so far, the CiCLE Classic, but she won a giant pork pie. Good stuff.

See more

5. GC Sepp Kuss has resurfaced, with Matteo Jorgenson getting aboard the hype train

See more

6. Mathieu van der Poel has always had an air of style

See more

7. The world champion has even copied me - again - by getting rid of his mullet before Flanders. Shock.

See more

8. I wish anyone was as big a fan of me as Dylan Groenewegen's son is of him. So sweet.

See more

9. Has anyone ever been as content as Mikel Landa is here? Perfect.

See more

10. Tadej Pogačar is a popular man. How many of those children actually know who he is, I wonder.

See more

11. The next superstar in the making, Alex Dowsett's daughter, Juliette. She can sing and cycle at the same time!

A post shared by Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett)

A photo posted by on

12. At least Robbie McEwen's always got the 'GroundPog Day' millions

See more

13. I have a cold at the moment, so any kind of mild exertion results in me being as exhausted as Chris Froome is here. That looks hard.

A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome)

A photo posted by on

14. I can barely take my hands of my handlebars, let alone change shoes while riding along. Impressive stuff from Lotta Henttala

See more

15. Being an Olympic gold medallist and former Hour Record holder has its perks...

See more

16. And finally, the GOATS ARE BACK, I repeat, THE GOATS ARE BACK

See more

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1