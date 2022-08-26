Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España week one special

It goes all misty in Spain, and Tom Pidcock does a Bear Grylls impression

Tweets of the week
Adam Becket
By
published

The Vuelta a España has finally properly kicked into action, with the first mountain-top finish on Thursday providing some splits on the general classification that could prove decisive as the race continues.

Rather sadly, for viewers at home, and for the race organisers, it proved tricky to watch, as inclement weather meant that not only were the riders absolutely soaked, but mist set in. It rather spoiled Jay Vine's maiden victory, as all his finish line photos were rather blurry. However, it did mean an excellent flurry of social media content for us all to enjoy on a Friday afternoon.

It is not just stage six that there are tweets and Instagram posts from, however, as there has been some good - ok, alright - stuff all week. It's mostly Vuelta stuff, but not all. We at Cycling Weekly hope you enjoy this eclectic collection of content with your lunch, afternoon tea, or whatever.

1. It must be every DJs dream to headline at the Vuelta a España opening team time trial in Utrecht. Forget Fabric, forget Pacha, forget Berghain, this is where it's at

2. Rui Costa went the wrong way at a roundabout at the Tour du Limousin, and was not happy about it

3. Trek-Segafredo are the kings of social media, as far as WorldTour teams go anyway. Here's how they cleverly announced the contract renewal for the train... aka Ellen van Dijk. Not bad. Although, for an ostensibly Italian team and a Dutch rider, why have they used an English train station? Hmmm

4. Tom Pidcock and Bear Grylls can't have a lot in common - the former is one of the best British cyclists ever, already, and the latter is a posh man whose real name is Edward - but they both are badly affected a lot by bee stings

5. Luke Plapp is making his Grand Tour debut for Ineos Grenadiers are the Vuelta a España. Along with his Australian champ jersey, he has some funky shoes

6. Not a bad effort from the Tao Geoghegan Hart fan club - trust me, they would have needed those umbrellas in the Pais Vasco

7. Before it started raining, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe had a photo taken which made it seem like they're very much in love. Maybe they are!

8. Talking of Remco, he copied Adam Yates' tactic from the Tour de France of sitting in a mini bath immediately after the finish of a hot stage. That must be nice. Notably, he wasn't as shy as Yates was in his paddling pool

9. If you're losing the white jersey anyway, and you're enjoying your first Grand Tour, why not spark a mini Mexican wave?

10. Talking of Hayter and the white jersey, here's the man himself with the rider who inherited the lead, Fred Wright, nine years ago. Doesn't time fly?

11. Ben Turner was very much at home in the Basque rain, unlike some others

12. Sam Bennett, not only a winner, but a lovely, thoughtful man to boot

13. Another Sam Bennett highlight - here's the Irishman celebrating his run in the green jersey to a crowd of... no one

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
