Tweets of the week: A Vuelta a España week one special
It goes all misty in Spain, and Tom Pidcock does a Bear Grylls impression
The Vuelta a España has finally properly kicked into action, with the first mountain-top finish on Thursday providing some splits on the general classification that could prove decisive as the race continues.
Rather sadly, for viewers at home, and for the race organisers, it proved tricky to watch, as inclement weather meant that not only were the riders absolutely soaked, but mist set in. It rather spoiled Jay Vine's maiden victory, as all his finish line photos were rather blurry. However, it did mean an excellent flurry of social media content for us all to enjoy on a Friday afternoon.
It is not just stage six that there are tweets and Instagram posts from, however, as there has been some good - ok, alright - stuff all week. It's mostly Vuelta stuff, but not all. We at Cycling Weekly hope you enjoy this eclectic collection of content with your lunch, afternoon tea, or whatever.
1. It must be every DJs dream to headline at the Vuelta a España opening team time trial in Utrecht. Forget Fabric, forget Pacha, forget Berghain, this is where it's at
playing a sick gabber set at the opening-day team time trial in Utrecht later wbu pic.twitter.com/zdIFwzN4tFAugust 20, 2022
2. Rui Costa went the wrong way at a roundabout at the Tour du Limousin, and was not happy about it
No sinalisation,barriers or someone indicate the direction to follow on the roundabout at 1km,the mbike in front followed the wrong way Shame the Commissaires' Panel didn't consider this situation (as happened before) and gave me my real time x the finish.Unfair! @UCI_cycling pic.twitter.com/hKCxhVY2yJAugust 19, 2022
3. Trek-Segafredo are the kings of social media, as far as WorldTour teams go anyway. Here's how they cleverly announced the contract renewal for the train... aka Ellen van Dijk. Not bad. Although, for an ostensibly Italian team and a Dutch rider, why have they used an English train station? Hmmm
📢 This is an important service announcement 📢 pic.twitter.com/sqj7jFGBqZAugust 22, 2022
4. Tom Pidcock and Bear Grylls can't have a lot in common - the former is one of the best British cyclists ever, already, and the latter is a posh man whose real name is Edward - but they both are badly affected a lot by bee stings
Got stung by a bee pic.twitter.com/zimK68578CAugust 20, 2022
5. Luke Plapp is making his Grand Tour debut for Ineos Grenadiers are the Vuelta a España. Along with his Australian champ jersey, he has some funky shoes
6. Not a bad effort from the Tao Geoghegan Hart fan club - trust me, they would have needed those umbrellas in the Pais Vasco
☂️ Nice umbrellas from the @taogeoghegan - @INEOSGrenadiers fan club in Bilbao. 😜 Are you bringing some British weather with you to #LaVuelta22? pic.twitter.com/kXoWzEh5MKAugust 25, 2022
7. Before it started raining, Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe had a photo taken which made it seem like they're very much in love. Maybe they are!
Greetings from the lovely Basque Country 😃Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/u78RQwJlRSAugust 22, 2022
8. Talking of Remco, he copied Adam Yates' tactic from the Tour de France of sitting in a mini bath immediately after the finish of a hot stage. That must be nice. Notably, he wasn't as shy as Yates was in his paddling pool
When in Spain.. 🥵🇪🇸🧊😂@qst_alphavinyl pic.twitter.com/wVJaLEjO9eAugust 23, 2022
9. If you're losing the white jersey anyway, and you're enjoying your first Grand Tour, why not spark a mini Mexican wave?
10. Talking of Hayter and the white jersey, here's the man himself with the rider who inherited the lead, Fred Wright, nine years ago. Doesn't time fly?
6 stages in, and these two @VCLondres members have taken every Young Rider jersey on offer at @lavuelta so far. 📸 from the 2013 @JeugdtourAssen pic.twitter.com/S0vDaohIjxAugust 24, 2022
11. Ben Turner was very much at home in the Basque rain, unlike some others
12. Sam Bennett, not only a winner, but a lovely, thoughtful man to boot
When you don't want to ruin someone else's picture @Sammmy_Be pic.twitter.com/L68P8Pf5W6August 24, 2022
13. Another Sam Bennett highlight - here's the Irishman celebrating his run in the green jersey to a crowd of... no one
💚 Grupetto life: when there’s no one around for the green jersey ceremony on a mountaintop finish, but @Sammmy_Be still sees an opportunity 👏🏼#LaVuelta22 #lavuelta #vuelta pic.twitter.com/tyCugkFjooAugust 25, 2022
