Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, Primož Roglič and more

Let's start with an answer to an imagined question. Yes, 30 per cent of this latest installment of tweets of the week is from the indomitable 'Cycling out of context' Twitter account.

Is this evidence that standards are slipping at TOTW HQ? That I have become workshy during these last gasps of summer?

If anything, I would argue that everyone else on Twitter needs to up their game. Stop posting about what you're having for dinner and your political opinions and start making GIFs of all the bizarre things that happen during a bike race.

1. If Angry Sep Vanmarcke takes his glasses off, laser beams will bore through Dani Navarro with the power of a thousand suns

2. I will need confirmation if this is the real AC/DC or not

3. For all the marginal gains in the pro peloton, letting your GC leader clamber up a railing doesn't seem like one of them

4. I swear these pros keep getting younger and younger

5. A very Vuelta gradient this

6. Now someone needs to find an R. Evenepoel in a copy of Asterix

7. I'll let you use Twitter's translate function yourself...but I have zero answers as to what he's on about

8. Get Tom Pidcock and his analysis on the Eurosport sofa ASAP

9. Did not have the Intermarché boys down as glory supporters

10. And this week we'll dispense with the snark to end on a wholesome note

We'll be back in seven day's time with more of the best from the weird world of cycling Twitter

