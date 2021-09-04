Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, Primož Roglič and more
The latest from the weird world of cycling Twitter
By Jonny Long
Let's start with an answer to an imagined question. Yes, 30 per cent of this latest installment of tweets of the week is from the indomitable 'Cycling out of context' Twitter account.
Is this evidence that standards are slipping at TOTW HQ? That I have become workshy during these last gasps of summer?
If anything, I would argue that everyone else on Twitter needs to up their game. Stop posting about what you're having for dinner and your political opinions and start making GIFs of all the bizarre things that happen during a bike race.
1. If Angry Sep Vanmarcke takes his glasses off, laser beams will bore through Dani Navarro with the power of a thousand suns
Caption this… #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/ZlxRHdU8zMAugust 29, 2021
2. I will need confirmation if this is the real AC/DC or not
pic.twitter.com/rz8I8jvKCyAugust 29, 2021
3. For all the marginal gains in the pro peloton, letting your GC leader clamber up a railing doesn't seem like one of them
The Floor is Red Jersey. #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/nj4Aj47UB7August 30, 2021
4. I swear these pros keep getting younger and younger
pic.twitter.com/Q4hEzVUUhBSeptember 1, 2021
5. A very Vuelta gradient this
This climb. pic.twitter.com/hf1js3QuhgSeptember 2, 2021
6. Now someone needs to find an R. Evenepoel in a copy of Asterix
Need to grow some serious mo as soon as possible.. https://t.co/sVhLmmJirmSeptember 3, 2021
7. I'll let you use Twitter's translate function yourself...but I have zero answers as to what he's on about
Si el Karma existe, estoy pagando todos mis males en esta Vuelta a España. Pero aún así me la gozo 🙄🙄 (pajazo mental) pero nada que una Pola no arregle @cervezaandinaco 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZtGD5fYfxNSeptember 3, 2021
8. Get Tom Pidcock and his analysis on the Eurosport sofa ASAP
Today's #LaVuelta21 stage review, brought to you by @Tompid and @PavelSivakov 🥵 pic.twitter.com/1x0CVglemqSeptember 3, 2021
9. Did not have the Intermarché boys down as glory supporters
#LaVuelta21 Life in red is much more enjoyable, right @Cristiano? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CNuSZWO7VjAugust 27, 2021
10. And this week we'll dispense with the snark to end on a wholesome note
They're from different teams and competing in different races, but there's always support and respect between our Paralympians ❤️@UCI_paracycling #ParaCycling #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/poWSq9Uv9VSeptember 2, 2021
We'll be back in seven day's time with more of the best from the weird world of cycling Twitter
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Dan Martin announces retirement from professional cycling
35-year-old calls time on his career after 14 seasons and 22 victories
By Richard Windsor •
-
'I'm in survival mode': Egan Bernal doubtful of Vuelta a España podium after tough stage 19
The Colombian star says he's paying for his long-distance attack on stage 17
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Koen de Kort speaks out about his career-ending injury
The former Trek-Segafredo rider had the fingers amputated after an off-road buggy crash
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour of Britain 2021: Everything you need to know about the week-long race
This year's race will take the peloton from Cornwall, through Wales, before finishing in Scotland
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Hitting the hills in the Yorkshire Dales
CW5000 blog: Peter White has been out and found some real hills in the Yorkshire Dales.
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Evie Richards takes mountain bike world title with commanding display in Val di Sole
Richards becomes the first-ever British woman to take the MTB rainbow jersey in the XCO
By Jonny Long •
-
Best exercise bikes: smart indoor bikes for home workouts
Looking to get a pedal fix indoors? Here's our pick of the best exercise bikes and best smart bikes to keep you riding at home
By Cycling Weekly •
-
Israel Start-Up Nation begin using electric cars during races with aim for whole fleet to go 'green'
The team have begun testing out electric vehicles at the currently ongoing Tour of Germany
By Jonny Long •
-
Tweets of the week: Anna van der Breggen with a gun, Egan Bernal tries basketball and more
Here's a collection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Driver fined £300 for ‘careless’ close pass on group of cyclists
The driver was caught on camera as he squeezed past the riders near a traffic island
By Alex Ballinger •