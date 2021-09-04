Tweets of the week: Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock, Primož Roglič and more

Let's start with an answer to an imagined question. Yes, 30 per cent of this latest installment of tweets of the week is from the indomitable 'Cycling out of context' Twitter account.

Is this evidence that standards are slipping at TOTW HQ? That I have become workshy during these last gasps of summer?

If anything, I would argue that everyone else on Twitter needs to up their game. Stop posting about what you're having for dinner and your political opinions and start making GIFs of all the bizarre things that happen during a bike race.

1. If Angry Sep Vanmarcke takes his glasses off, laser beams will bore through Dani Navarro with the power of a thousand suns

Caption this… #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/ZlxRHdU8zMAugust 29, 2021 See more

2. I will need confirmation if this is the real AC/DC or not

pic.twitter.com/rz8I8jvKCyAugust 29, 2021 See more

3. For all the marginal gains in the pro peloton, letting your GC leader clamber up a railing doesn't seem like one of them

The Floor is Red Jersey. #LaVuelta21 pic.twitter.com/nj4Aj47UB7August 30, 2021 See more

4. I swear these pros keep getting younger and younger

pic.twitter.com/Q4hEzVUUhBSeptember 1, 2021 See more

5. A very Vuelta gradient this

This climb. pic.twitter.com/hf1js3QuhgSeptember 2, 2021 See more

6. Now someone needs to find an R. Evenepoel in a copy of Asterix

Need to grow some serious mo as soon as possible.. https://t.co/sVhLmmJirmSeptember 3, 2021 See more

7. I'll let you use Twitter's translate function yourself...but I have zero answers as to what he's on about

Si el Karma existe, estoy pagando todos mis males en esta Vuelta a España. Pero aún así me la gozo 🙄🙄 (pajazo mental) pero nada que una Pola no arregle @cervezaandinaco 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZtGD5fYfxNSeptember 3, 2021 See more

8. Get Tom Pidcock and his analysis on the Eurosport sofa ASAP

Today's #LaVuelta21 stage review, brought to you by @Tompid and @PavelSivakov 🥵 pic.twitter.com/1x0CVglemqSeptember 3, 2021 See more

9. Did not have the Intermarché boys down as glory supporters

#LaVuelta21 Life in red is much more enjoyable, right @Cristiano? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CNuSZWO7VjAugust 27, 2021 See more

10. And this week we'll dispense with the snark to end on a wholesome note

They're from different teams and competing in different races, but there's always support and respect between our Paralympians ❤️@UCI_paracycling #ParaCycling #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/poWSq9Uv9VSeptember 2, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more of the best from the weird world of cycling Twitter