Tweets of the Week: Katie Archibald's mum, Dara Ó Briain, Sebastien Vettel and Specsavers

The usual suspects all make an appearance in this week's edition...or not

Here are our favourite tweets of the week
It's the final few days of the Tokyo Olympics, and while Team GB are still holding at the top of the cycling medals table, the Brits are running away with the Tweets of the Week gold as well.

In this week's edition, we have a slightly eclectic mix of cycling personalities to include, like Katie Archibald's mum, comedian Dara Ó Briain and F1 driver Sebastian Vettel (plus a few of the usual suspects).

Here are our favourite tweets from the last week: 

1. The John v Katie battle steps up another with more gold for Katie 

See more

2. How long has Chris Hoy been sprinting? 

See more

3. Sebastian Vettel knows how to arrive at the F1 in style 

See more

4. This tweet speaks for itself... 

See more

5. Dara ó Briain takes track cycling out into the real world

See more

6. The tension in the Archibald household 

See more

7. Arctic Race problems 

See more

8. Specsavers getting in on the Olympic track banter 

See more

9. An amazing shot of Katie Archibald's team pursuit crash 

See more

10. When the cycling transfer season opens, hearts get broken 

See more

11. Shortly after this tweet was sent, I received a text from Myles asking 'is this too niche?' Let the TOTW readers decide 

See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

