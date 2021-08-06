Tweets of the Week: Katie Archibald's mum, Dara Ó Briain, Sebastien Vettel and Specsavers

It's the final few days of the Tokyo Olympics, and while Team GB are still holding at the top of the cycling medals table, the Brits are running away with the Tweets of the Week gold as well.

In this week's edition, we have a slightly eclectic mix of cycling personalities to include, like Katie Archibald's mum, comedian Dara Ó Briain and F1 driver Sebastian Vettel (plus a few of the usual suspects).

Here are our favourite tweets from the last week:

1. The John v Katie battle steps up another with more gold for Katie

It’s going to take a big ride from @jjzarchibald at the National 25 to take this weeks #BestArchibald award 🏆 https://t.co/FJysC4qGlVAugust 6, 2021 See more

2. How long has Chris Hoy been sprinting?

How could I forget! The first Games broadcast in colour! 😉😂#oldman https://t.co/p81dNfXG3SAugust 5, 2021 See more

3. Sebastian Vettel knows how to arrive at the F1 in style

CRYING LOOK AT HIM CYCLING pic.twitter.com/hNsogZKmGMAugust 3, 2021 See more

4. This tweet speaks for itself...

Also heard some great gossip from the track this morning - Apparently a nation has complained a certain rider had an aerodynamic aid down the front of his skinsuit - it transpired the rider was just very well endowed 😂😂😂August 5, 2021 See more

5. Dara ó Briain takes track cycling out into the real world

No sport would not benefit from an Elimination round. Generally, how much better would it be if your career/friendships/love-life was marked by a series of intermediate sprints and a flashing light on the handlebars telling you to pull away.August 5, 2021 See more

6. The tension in the Archibald household

Rode a 4:06.748 team pursuit today. Who had a higher max heart rate, me or my mum? pic.twitter.com/W3F96oUTX4August 3, 2021 See more

7. Arctic Race problems

#ArcticRaceWe are doing a thorough inspection of the final 5km for sprinter @Dannyvanpoppel 🦌@ArcticRaceofN pic.twitter.com/yz0GIfHOIBAugust 6, 2021 See more

8. Specsavers getting in on the Olympic track banter

We've got stores in Denmark, you know.August 3, 2021 See more

9. An amazing shot of Katie Archibald's team pursuit crash

*Record scratch**Freeze frame*"Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here. Well, it's a funny story. Our Team Pursuit squad had just set a new World Record, and…" pic.twitter.com/PQW6e7Rz8CAugust 3, 2021 See more

10. When the cycling transfer season opens, hearts get broken

I just got dumped by @ryanmullen9 😔😥 https://t.co/0qs2MQOQQJAugust 3, 2021 See more

11. Shortly after this tweet was sent, I received a text from Myles asking 'is this too niche?' Let the TOTW readers decide

It’s called 7-10dinitus@DanBiggles22 👀👀👀August 2, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.