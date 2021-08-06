Tweets of the Week: Katie Archibald's mum, Dara Ó Briain, Sebastien Vettel and Specsavers
The usual suspects all make an appearance in this week's edition...or not
It's the final few days of the Tokyo Olympics, and while Team GB are still holding at the top of the cycling medals table, the Brits are running away with the Tweets of the Week gold as well.
In this week's edition, we have a slightly eclectic mix of cycling personalities to include, like Katie Archibald's mum, comedian Dara Ó Briain and F1 driver Sebastian Vettel (plus a few of the usual suspects).
Here are our favourite tweets from the last week:
1. The John v Katie battle steps up another with more gold for Katie
It’s going to take a big ride from @jjzarchibald at the National 25 to take this weeks #BestArchibald award 🏆 https://t.co/FJysC4qGlVAugust 6, 2021
2. How long has Chris Hoy been sprinting?
How could I forget! The first Games broadcast in colour! 😉😂#oldman https://t.co/p81dNfXG3SAugust 5, 2021
3. Sebastian Vettel knows how to arrive at the F1 in style
CRYING LOOK AT HIM CYCLING pic.twitter.com/hNsogZKmGMAugust 3, 2021
4. This tweet speaks for itself...
Also heard some great gossip from the track this morning - Apparently a nation has complained a certain rider had an aerodynamic aid down the front of his skinsuit - it transpired the rider was just very well endowed 😂😂😂August 5, 2021
5. Dara ó Briain takes track cycling out into the real world
No sport would not benefit from an Elimination round. Generally, how much better would it be if your career/friendships/love-life was marked by a series of intermediate sprints and a flashing light on the handlebars telling you to pull away.August 5, 2021
6. The tension in the Archibald household
Rode a 4:06.748 team pursuit today. Who had a higher max heart rate, me or my mum? pic.twitter.com/W3F96oUTX4August 3, 2021
7. Arctic Race problems
#ArcticRaceWe are doing a thorough inspection of the final 5km for sprinter @Dannyvanpoppel 🦌@ArcticRaceofN pic.twitter.com/yz0GIfHOIBAugust 6, 2021
8. Specsavers getting in on the Olympic track banter
We've got stores in Denmark, you know.August 3, 2021
9. An amazing shot of Katie Archibald's team pursuit crash
*Record scratch**Freeze frame*"Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got here. Well, it's a funny story. Our Team Pursuit squad had just set a new World Record, and…" pic.twitter.com/PQW6e7Rz8CAugust 3, 2021
10. When the cycling transfer season opens, hearts get broken
I just got dumped by @ryanmullen9 😔😥 https://t.co/0qs2MQOQQJAugust 3, 2021
11. Shortly after this tweet was sent, I received a text from Myles asking 'is this too niche?' Let the TOTW readers decide
It’s called 7-10dinitus@DanBiggles22 👀👀👀August 2, 2021
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
