Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Chris Froome, plus much more
More tweets than you could ever possibly need, and even two about urinating!!
Life is like a box of tweets, you never know which one you're going to get. Although, you can almost guarantee there will be a tweet from Chris Froome of a selfie amidst a picturesque backdrop.
Other times, like this week for example, there are tweets about urinating. Two of them, in fact. Hopefully this is an anomaly, a blot on our otherwise unsulled reputation here at Tweets of the Week Inc. Only time will tell!
1. Cycling media sling yer hook, Kristian Sbaragli is in town
Many cycling experts today to comment #UAETour2022 we were just 6 riders and we put one to work in front with quick-step from Km0 . Other did not . Finish the story . Congrats to the breakaway!February 25, 2022
2. The sheer delight in David Gaudu's eyes, if only I could bottle that up and sell it, we'd be millionaires I tell ya
pic.twitter.com/RoPzBeAxUvFebruary 25, 2022
3. The glamorous world of the WorldTour ladies and gentlemen
Peter Sagan on respect at the peloton: "They just piss in the middle of the pack. Everyone pees on everyone" #cycling https://t.co/hgICOEFzyw pic.twitter.com/9qSx6kwmAmFebruary 28, 2022
4. Good video but whoever at Eurosport is doing the social media should be reprimanded for the emoji use tbqh
"It's not easy being on a podium!" 🤣Emma Norsgaard needed a little help from her friends 🍾🥵 pic.twitter.com/vD9e38TPPOMarch 1, 2022
5. What did the dog do? Why does it look so guilty?!
After over 2 months away on training camp & competing in Oman/UAE, Rein Taaramäe is finally back home! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/QBwJIchuk7March 2, 2022
6. Really nice touch, respect
Toute l’équipe du Champion d’Ukraine Andrii Ponomar qui se présente sur le podium protocolaire avec son maillot aux couleurs de l’Ukraine. Ça réchauffe des cœurs 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/8V8cKIsvckMarch 2, 2022
7. Um...
Prizes in women’s cycling are improving 😅. You can leave tips on how to use it in the comments😂 pic.twitter.com/Fh23MVG4vvMarch 3, 2022
8. I became Italian just looking at this poster
Strade Bianche. By all means. Strade Bianche! pic.twitter.com/assbZwDFwCMarch 3, 2022
9. Peeing while riding is a topic on many riders' minds this week
Using today’s ride to practice pee’ing whilst riding, apparently an art form we racier riders now need incase we make enemies in the bunch.March 3, 2022
10. Honestly, yes Chris Froome has won a bagful of Grand Tours but his biggest talent may be in his photography, maybe!
Race you home… 🌅 #cycling pic.twitter.com/IvPmqnLtmmFebruary 27, 2022
We'll be back in a week's time with even more tweets for you to mindlessly consume. Can't wait!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'Cycling has kept me going': The teen racer pedalling to keep her spirits up during brain tumour treatment
When young racer Evie Hartley noticed a problem with her vision early last year, she could not have anticipated the monumental health battle ahead of her
By David Bradford • Published
-
Dan Bigham breaks British record for men's individual pursuit at National Track Championships
The Ineos Grenadiers Performance Engineer set a hugely impressive time of 4-05.274
By Ryan Dabbs • Published