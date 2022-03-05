Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Chris Froome, plus much more

Life is like a box of tweets, you never know which one you're going to get. Although, you can almost guarantee there will be a tweet from Chris Froome of a selfie amidst a picturesque backdrop.

Other times, like this week for example, there are tweets about urinating. Two of them, in fact. Hopefully this is an anomaly, a blot on our otherwise unsulled reputation here at Tweets of the Week Inc. Only time will tell!

1. Cycling media sling yer hook, Kristian Sbaragli is in town

Many cycling experts today to comment #UAETour2022 we were just 6 riders and we put one to work in front with quick-step from Km0 . Other did not . Finish the story . Congrats to the breakaway!February 25, 2022 See more

2. The sheer delight in David Gaudu's eyes, if only I could bottle that up and sell it, we'd be millionaires I tell ya

pic.twitter.com/RoPzBeAxUvFebruary 25, 2022 See more

3. The glamorous world of the WorldTour ladies and gentlemen

Peter Sagan on respect at the peloton: "They just piss in the middle of the pack. Everyone pees on everyone" #cycling https://t.co/hgICOEFzyw pic.twitter.com/9qSx6kwmAmFebruary 28, 2022 See more

4. Good video but whoever at Eurosport is doing the social media should be reprimanded for the emoji use tbqh

"It's not easy being on a podium!" 🤣Emma Norsgaard needed a little help from her friends 🍾🥵 pic.twitter.com/vD9e38TPPOMarch 1, 2022 See more

5. What did the dog do? Why does it look so guilty?!

After over 2 months away on training camp & competing in Oman/UAE, Rein Taaramäe is finally back home! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/QBwJIchuk7March 2, 2022 See more

6. Really nice touch, respect

Toute l’équipe du Champion d’Ukraine Andrii Ponomar qui se présente sur le podium protocolaire avec son maillot aux couleurs de l’Ukraine. Ça réchauffe des cœurs 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/8V8cKIsvckMarch 2, 2022 See more

7. Um...

Prizes in women’s cycling are improving 😅. You can leave tips on how to use it in the comments😂 pic.twitter.com/Fh23MVG4vvMarch 3, 2022 See more

8. I became Italian just looking at this poster

Strade Bianche. By all means. Strade Bianche! pic.twitter.com/assbZwDFwCMarch 3, 2022 See more

9. Peeing while riding is a topic on many riders' minds this week

Using today’s ride to practice pee’ing whilst riding, apparently an art form we racier riders now need incase we make enemies in the bunch.March 3, 2022 See more

10. Honestly, yes Chris Froome has won a bagful of Grand Tours but his biggest talent may be in his photography, maybe!

Race you home… 🌅 #cycling pic.twitter.com/IvPmqnLtmmFebruary 27, 2022 See more

We'll be back in a week's time with even more tweets for you to mindlessly consume. Can't wait!