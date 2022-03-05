Tweets of the week: Peter Sagan, Alex Dowsett, Chris Froome, plus much more

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Getty)
Life is like a box of tweets, you never know which one you're going to get. Although, you can almost guarantee there will be a tweet from Chris Froome of a selfie amidst a picturesque backdrop.

Other times, like this week for example, there are tweets about urinating. Two of them, in fact. Hopefully this is an anomaly, a blot on our otherwise unsulled reputation here at Tweets of the Week Inc. Only time will tell!

1. Cycling media sling yer hook, Kristian Sbaragli is in town

See more

2. The sheer delight in David Gaudu's eyes, if only I could bottle that up and sell it, we'd be millionaires I tell ya

See more

3. The glamorous world of the WorldTour ladies and gentlemen

See more

4. Good video but whoever at Eurosport is doing the social media should be reprimanded for the emoji use tbqh

See more

5. What did the dog do? Why does it look so guilty?!

See more

6. Really nice touch, respect

See more

7. Um...

See more

8. I became Italian just looking at this poster

See more

9. Peeing while riding is a topic on many riders' minds this week

See more

10. Honestly, yes Chris Froome has won a bagful of Grand Tours but his biggest talent may be in his photography, maybe!

See more

We'll be back in a week's time with even more tweets for you to mindlessly consume. Can't wait!

