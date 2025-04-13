The Sea Otter Classic: sights and sounds from the biggest bike gathering in North America - Part 1

Odds and ends that run the gamut, from a $13,000 frameset to armoured kit and new hydro-vests

Tech highlights from Sea Otter Classic 2025
(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)
Tyler Boucher's avatar
By
published

Now in its 35th year, the Sea Otter Classic is North America's largest cycling festival, drawing over 74,000 attendees, more than 1,000 exhibiting brands and hosting 12 amateur and elite races across road and off-road disciplines—including the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix. Held on and around the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, this year’s coverage kicks off with tech highlights from writer Tyler Boucher. Part 2, featuring insights from North American Editor Anne-Marije Rook, drops Monday.

I started my first day at the Sea Otter Classic 2025 with a brief, mist-enshrouded shakedown ride along Del Monte Beach in Monterey, California. Stopping briefly to adjust something on my bike, I happened to glance out at the water just as a fully grown sea otter popped to the surface clutching a fresh-caught meal in its paws. I came to Sea Otter and saw a sea otter. Mission accomplished, right?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1