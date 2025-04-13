The Sea Otter Classic: sights and sounds from the biggest bike gathering in North America - Part 1

Now in its 35th year, the Sea Otter Classic is North America's largest cycling festival, drawing over 74,000 attendees, more than 1,000 exhibiting brands and hosting 12 amateur and elite races across road and off-road disciplines—including the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix. Held on and around the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, this year’s coverage kicks off with tech highlights from writer Tyler Boucher. Part 2, featuring insights from North American Editor Anne-Marije Rook, drops Monday.

I started my first day at the Sea Otter Classic 2025 with a brief, mist-enshrouded shakedown ride along Del Monte Beach in Monterey, California. Stopping briefly to adjust something on my bike, I happened to glance out at the water just as a fully grown sea otter popped to the surface clutching a fresh-caught meal in its paws. I came to Sea Otter and saw a sea otter. Mission accomplished, right?

Yes and no. The remainder of my day was spent perusing the overwhelming number of bikes and accoutrements and chatting with the folks that make them under the ever-present California sun. Fortunately, I packed sunscreen. Some favourites, in no particular order:

Q36.5 Dottore Grid Skin Jersey

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

This jersey from the high-end Italian brand incorporates crash-resistant padding to protect the skin in the event of a spill. This technology has been adapted from motorcycling clothing and thinned down to be more cycling-friendly. Q36.5 has integrated the armour-like lining into the jersey on the interior of the shoulders (as well as the hip area of the accompanying set of bibshorts) which creates a neat texture that holds the jersey material off the skin. The dimpling effect may provide some aerodynamic benefit as well. It looks cool, at any rate. The jersey is designed for warm weather and includes woven-in silver threads for both antibacterial resistance and thermal conductivity. Made in Italy.

Price: $300

Ergon short-nosed SRS Men’s Saddle

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Ergon’s line of saddles is large and versatile. Ranging from enduro and downhill saddles to road racing models, the company makes multiple shapes and widths to suit everyone on a bicycle. Up until recently, however, it had never made a modern, short-nosed racing saddle. It now has one on offer: the Men’s SRS. This new model uses a similar shape to the SR line, but with a shorter overall length and slightly changed radius as it curves out to its widest point. The center channel also appears to move deeper back into the rear portion of the saddle. This new shape should suit aggressive positions. Assuming Ergon follows the same pattern as its other offerings, we can expect it to be available at multiple price points with different rail and shell combos. It should be available for purchase soon.

Price: Not yet set

Woom Ready Kids’ helmet

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Austin, Texas-based kid’s brand Woom has a new helmet available, with a larger shell that comes down over the temples and rear of the head for more coverage. It has a variety of reflective features, a pinch-free magnetic clasp, and plenty of padding. The helmet is available in three sizes, and was designed in conjunction with a fun rechargeable rear light that pops directly into the helmet vent.

Woom has hitherto been primarily a direct-to-consumer brand, but is rapidly making the switch to working with retailers, both large and small. This seems a sensible direction for a brand that sells bikes for kids, as it allows for test riding, fit sessions, and most critically, colour selection. I’ve long been impressed with Woom’s well-thought-out kid-friendly designs, and this looks like another good blend of safety, style and fun.

Price: Starting at $79

Velotoze HydroVest base layer

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Velotoze may have started out just making the somewhat fragile, but extremely effective, rubberized shoe covers for which it is known, but the company has expanded into several other areas of late. The latest is a base layer with an integrated hydration sleeve, designed to fit under a standard jersey. This is a simple and cost-effective way to carry water in a race, while simultaneously creating a way to help with staying cool, i.e. a drinkable ice sock.

I didn’t get a chance to try it out, so I can’t speak to comfort, but it seems like a useful idea. Though for the sort of longer races where hydration packs are common, it may prove tricky to resupply. The bladder is not included, but Velotoze expects to offer one in the future.

Price: $60

Deda Superbox DCR stem

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Modern aero stems are a dime a dozen these days, with options from component manufacturers available as well as proprietary designs from bike manufacturers themselves. As a product tester, I’m always curious about functionality, maintenance and ease of use, which can sometimes take time to ascertain. Deda’s Superbox DCR is notable due to its versatility: it can be used in four different configurations, depending on your bicycle’s cable routing (fully or semi-internal, as well as external), and Deda makes fitments to match up with many different frames. It’s nice to see modern components that are designed in such a way that they remain backwards-compatible. Deda may slip under the radar, but the company retains its Italian heritage while quietly making cutting-edge bike parts.

Price: $149

Ritchey Septimer

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Californian stalwart Ritchey brought a cool new bike to display that is intended as “one bike to do it all,” which is the kind of bike that Tom Ritchey likes to ride. It’s called the Septimer, it’s made of carbon, and can handle tyres up to 50mm wide. It also has provisions for fenders and dynamo lights, can run mechanical or electronic shifting, and breaks in half for travel using Ritchey’s excellent proprietary system. I do not know of another bike on the market that can match this versatility, and I hope to spend some time testing one as soon as possible. So far, the frame is still pre-production, but Ritchey expects it to be available for purchase sometime this coming fall/winter.

Price: Not yet set

Madrone Cycles Jab Rear Derailleur

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Madrone Cycles’ Jab rear derailleur caught my eye as I was walking by the product booth. Based on the heavily machined look and sturdy profile, I was expecting an MTB-only product, but was pleasantly surprised to learn that the company has a short-cage offering that is drop bar compatible. The rear mech works with 1X 11 or 12-speed mechanical shifting systems from Shimano and Sram, with more options on the way. It uses a clever swappable fin design to adjust the pull ratio to suit the shifting system at hand, and is fully repairable, rebuildable and has an adjustable clutch. The company began as an aftermarket supplier and maker of replacement small parts for SRAM derailleurs, then decided to develop its own line. Three mounting options are available at the moment. Availability is expected this May.

Price: $295

Look P24 Track frameset module

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Sea Otter used to have professional road races as part of the schedule, but now it is primarily gravel and mountain-bike focused. If you’re holding out for track racing, however, it may be a while. Despite this, Look had a track bike on display. If you’re not on the World Cup Track circuit, then chances are you’ve only seen these bikes on TV. Having now seen one in person, they’re even cooler than I thought. Look’s P24 is only available as a frameset, and features radical (in every sense of the word) widely spaced fork legs and seatstays. There’s absolutely nothing else quite like it, though perhaps the subtle Mondrian-derived paint scheme is partially responsible. I like to think I’m capable of riding almost any kind of bike comfortably, but I’d be scared to hop on one of these.

Price: $13,000 (frameset only)

Velocio Men’s CONCEPT Radiator Zipperless

(Image credit: Tyler Boucher)

Velocio has overhauled the vast majority of its range over the past year. In the race-oriented lines, the company has lengthened the legs of its men’s bib shorts, as well as updated the chamois. It also has a new zipperless design as part of its hot weather series, called the Concept Radiator Zipperless jersey. This stretchy jersey is extremely light and uses different materials for the front and rear. It’s a little space-agey, with sleeves and front made out of the same piece and sewn-in darts that give shape to the shoulders. By the looks of it, it should be extremely comfortable and breathable. It will be available for purchase soon.

Price: $179