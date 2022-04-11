Tweets of the week: Pidcock has 'excitement between his legs', big glasses of Amstel, and a dog at a bike race

A slightly later-than-planned tweets of the week, sorry, that damn racing got in the way again. The good news for us, and for you as a result, is that racing means more content! And that is what we all want: content.

1. Geraint Thomas loses his nappies on a plane, and gets a random man's underwear as a result

A bit random one but I need your help Tweeps… Anybody on @airfrance AF1592 flight this evening from Lyon - Biarritz and just realised they have the wrong carry on bag? My wife has your undies and you have Macs' clothes/nappies etc 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pv9exOTQYDApril 7, 2022

2. Tim Merlier: well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my actions

[Record scratch]Tim Merlier: "Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation." pic.twitter.com/pWXJPHBovWApril 6, 2022

3. Fred Wright's dad absolutely loves it. He was at the Tour of Flanders supporting his son to an incredible eight place, blowing his mind in the process

That 'boy' @fred_wright0 has done it yet again: Blown my flippin' mind! It was the Tour of Flanders for Gawd's sake!! (Thanks Max Capamagian for the terrific pictures of me getting rather excited) #RondeVlaanderen pic.twitter.com/b4pcQpWoD8April 4, 2022

4. Continuing the Tour of Flanders theme, take a look at this dog that was at the start of the women's race in Oudenaarde. He was called Tubs, as I found out with investigative journalism (asking the owner) and is a good boy

The bestest dog at the start of the women's race. pic.twitter.com/kovfHYzDjBApril 3, 2022

5. Mihkel Räim is just trying to live his life as Estonian champion, why does The Man keep trying to get him down?

It happened again 😂 after the team presentation someone from organization or UCI commissar asked me that you are not riding with that jersey. I said of course I am. Then he asked "are you champion or something "🤦🏻‍♂️😅April 10, 2022

6. Onto our Dutch content, Adam Blythe divulges some unexpected information about Tom Pidcock during the Amstel Gold Race

7. Oliver Naesen gets very excited about his AG2R Citroën teammate Benoît Cosnefroy winning the Amstel Gold Race

JAAAAAAAAAAAAAApril 10, 2022

8. Oliver Naesen realises that his AG2R Citroën teammate Benoît Cosnefroy did not, in fact, win the Amstel Gold Race

NOOOOOOOApril 10, 2022

9. Laurens de Plus piles the misery on Oliver Naesen, as his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Michał Kwiatkowski was the actual winner of the Amstel Gold Race

JAAAAAAAAApril 10, 2022

10. Cosnefroy will be thinking about how happy he was in this moment for the rest of his cycling career, probably

Images that precede unfortunate events (Getty) pic.twitter.com/rmsGdBMPxwApril 10, 2022

11. Did you know that Kwiatkowski is actually smaller than a pint of Amstel? Weird but true. Pinarello have to specially make his bike

It's always surprising how small pro cyclists are in real life, but it's rare to see such pictorial evidence. pic.twitter.com/02RFTuIdtyApril 10, 2022

12. And finally... Marta Cavalli looks so delighted with her multiple pints of Amstel. Imagine ordering one of these at your local. It would surely cost £50? I don't know, you would probably have to supply the glass yourself