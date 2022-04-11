Tweets of the week: Pidcock has 'excitement between his legs', big glasses of Amstel, and a dog at a bike race

It never ends. Trust me, it never ends

Tweets of the Weeks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

A slightly later-than-planned tweets of the week, sorry, that damn racing got in the way again. The good news for us, and for you as a result, is that racing means more content! And that is what we all want: content.

As Arcade Fire once sang: "Infinite content, infinite content, we're infinitely content." So I hope this makes you infinitely content, which it will do, because who doesn't like looking at a roundup of social media content that you might already have seen? 

Today, there is a lot of posting from the Amstel Gold Race to consider, alongside some slightly older things that we should have written about last week, but we ran out of time. Enjoy.

PS I'm looking forward to Arcade Fire's new album, if you're reading this, Win Butler, please send me gig tickets.

1. Geraint Thomas loses his nappies on a plane, and gets a random man's underwear as a result

See more

2. Tim Merlier: well well well, if it isn't the consequences of my actions

See more

3. Fred Wright's dad absolutely loves it. He was at the Tour of Flanders supporting his son to an incredible eight place, blowing his mind in the process

See more

4. Continuing the Tour of Flanders theme, take a look at this dog that was at the start of the women's race in Oudenaarde. He was called Tubs, as I found out with investigative journalism (asking the owner) and is a good boy

See more

5. Mihkel Räim is just trying to live his life as Estonian champion, why does The Man keep trying to get him down?

See more

6. Onto our Dutch content, Adam Blythe divulges some unexpected information about Tom Pidcock during the Amstel Gold Race

A post shared by Cycling Pulse (@officialcycling) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

7. Oliver Naesen gets very excited about his AG2R Citroën teammate Benoît Cosnefroy winning the Amstel Gold Race

See more

8. Oliver Naesen realises that his AG2R Citroën teammate Benoît Cosnefroy did not, in fact, win the Amstel Gold Race

See more

9. Laurens de Plus piles the misery on Oliver Naesen, as his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Michał Kwiatkowski was the actual winner of the Amstel Gold Race

See more

10. Cosnefroy will be thinking about how happy he was in this moment for the rest of his cycling career, probably

See more

11. Did you know that Kwiatkowski is actually smaller than a pint of Amstel? Weird but true. Pinarello have to specially make his bike

See more

12. And finally... Marta Cavalli looks so delighted with her multiple pints of Amstel. Imagine ordering one of these at your local. It would surely cost £50? I don't know, you would probably have to supply the glass yourself

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket

Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general. 


Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.


Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.