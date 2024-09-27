Tweets of the Week: Remco Evenepoel dispels puncture myth, a free lunch for Geraint Thomas, and buoying bantz for Josh Tarling

"Legend has it," claims Victor Campanaerts, "that you only puncture when you're in bad shape."

This is a new one on us – but we'd be happy to hear from anyone that knew this already, or indeed knows of any other puncture related legends.

If it was the case we would have certainly appreciated it on the plentiful raceday occasions when the legs weren't good and we were wishing it would. just. end.

However, whether or not legend does indeed have it, that particular theory has now been proved wrong, as in this instance it was new time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel who did the puncturing, and on his golden bike too – the Specialized Tarmac SL8 he will ride on Sunday. And it was all filmed by his Belgian Worlds team-mate Campanaerts.

"The contrary has been proven," points out Campanaerts. "If you get a puncture, don't you worry."

Especially if you're a world champion, you'd assume, where there is usually a spare wheel with a new tyre on it (or a mechanic) just a moment away. In this instance though, the flat just offered a shortcut straight to the coffee house on what was, in any case, set to be a recovery ride.

Elsewhere in this episode of tweets of the week, we find Tadej Pogačar buying Geraint Thomas lunch, Toms Skujinš getting medieval on his shoes, Rik Zabel the bidon thief and much more besides. Enjoy!

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Just when Geraint Thomas thought he was home, he bumped into a couple of buddies. His ride suddenly got a lot longer, but at least they bought him lunch.

Cruising home this morning and then these two passed me. Ended up doing another three hours 🤣🤦‍♂️ They did buy me lunch though, every cloud #cheersPogiandBling pic.twitter.com/sFwIM89j1GSeptember 20, 2024

2. There are few retiring riders that don't bow out without some poignancy attached, but Thomas De Gendt could not have summed it up more perfectly with his tweet last week.

And just like that a career of 16 years has finished. All i have worked for since i was 10 is now just a memory. Paris-Chauny was my last race as a Pro. But like always, the end of one thing is the beginning of something new. Looking forward to discover new challenges.September 23, 2024

3. Josh Tarling may have missed the medals that he is surely capable of, but you can't keep a good rider down, as a proud father points out.

4th in the world for Josh in the Worlds, super proud.Not many people will know or understand the tough time he’s had since the Paris Olympics. With that in mind this ranks as one of the best time trials he’s ever ridden.A night of banter and he’s happier 😁 pic.twitter.com/U9DxI1RIc2September 22, 2024

4. I usually use an old cloth and a bit of washing up liquid, but we all have our methods... Toms Skujinš goes nuclear on his shoe-cleaning detail.

A post shared by Grands Prix Cyclistes (@grandsprixcyclistes) A photo posted by on

5. We can't disagree – keeping your fluid levels topped up is definitely important. You're best off making sure it's your own water your drinking though. This public information film was brought to you by Rik Zabel.

A post shared by Rick Zabel (@rickzabel) A photo posted by on

6. We heard about this. Mathieu van der Poel has lost weight for the Worlds road race this weekend. Whatever procedure he used looks kind of drastic though.

🇳🇱 Mathieu van der Poel spotted on the #Zurich2024 course! 😉📹 Instagram Cecco.78 pic.twitter.com/nvMblcXN9KSeptember 24, 2024

7. Could crazy gym-floor dance moves be the secret to British Cycling's success? Katy Archibald practises one she calls the 'mad frog'. Watch and learn... then try it yourself and find out it's borderline impossible

A post shared by Katie Archibald (@_katiearchibald) A photo posted by on

8. And there was me thinking 'galah' was just an insult they used on Neighbours. Every day's a school day, as Lachlan Morton stops a record attempt to help an injured bird. Was it the EF colours that did it?

A post shared by EF Education–EasyPost (@efprocycling) A photo posted by on

9. Remco Evenepoel punctures at the most inopportune moment – and on his golden bike too (see above).

A post shared by Victor Campenaerts (@campenaertsvictor) A photo posted by on

10. Wout van Aert performs the ritual 'binning of the crutches' ceremony. UK readers please note: don't try this at home – they're probably NHS property.