Tweets of the week: Socks and sandals, pizza, lasagna and Giro d’Italia snowmen
All the goings on from the world of cycling social media
Life on the road at a bike race can be hard. You’re on your feet for a long time every day, there’s a lot of rushing around so practicality is everything, especially when it comes to fashion choices.
Comfortable pairs of shoes are the key. I take at least one or two whenever I go away, although I’m not sure I’d go as far as rocking socks and sandals in the paddock. That’s exactly how far someone on the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team has gone this week at the Giro d’Italia, and their social media team were all over it. I mean I get it, your feet get sweaty, you want to let them breathe, but surely you just ditch the socks completely if it’s that warm? That’s my feeling anyway.
The Decathlon post tried to garner opinion of the wider Twittersphere on the subject. But speaking of weather, the snow and bad weather caused chaos at the Giro at the start of the week.
Riders were pictured wrapping up in warm weather gear as they were left milling around in the rain while the organiser seemingly took forever to see sense and re-route stage 16. So, my theory is that it’s a Decathlon staffer that has gone for the socks and sandals vibe, not someone on a bike. I mean it was seemingly so cold that Filippo Ganna needed a hug from a Husky in order to keep warm.
Elsewhere we’ve had rider themed pizza, peaceful meditation and lasagna. What’s not to like?
Here’s the best by way of two-wheeled social media content from the last seven days.
1. Anyone else hungry for Massimo's cooking?
Eccola qua la lasagna di Massimo ! Every riders who tried it knows it 😍😍😍@IntermarcheW pic.twitter.com/zdeAoc5tpNMay 23, 2024
2. The best view in the house
A moment never to forget.@TamauPogi @giroditalia pic.twitter.com/e0LoNtKFjEMay 20, 2024
3. It's a big no no from me
🇮🇹 @giroditalia 🚨 Faute M. l’arbitre ! C'est 🔴 ou🟡 ? 🚨 Foul! Is it a🔴 or a 🟡 ?#DECATHLONAG2RLAMONDIALETEAM pic.twitter.com/KDPAyAfC0BMay 23, 2024
4. Definitely not as heavy as a carp
A post shared by Cécile Lejeune (@cecilejeune)
A photo posted by on
5. I hope the driver can see ok
🚌 Bus #GirodItalia @TeamEmiratesUAE pic.twitter.com/p9P4bmaTNHMay 23, 2024
6. "We’re riding in the air. We’re sprinting in the moonlit sky"
We made a snowman ☃️ #Giroditalia pic.twitter.com/ony7eELE2iMay 21, 2024
7. Getting in that winning mindset
A post shared by Tadej Pogačar (@tadejpogacar)
A photo posted by on
8. Baby faced Tadej and Giulio
The young Giulio Pellizzari and Tadej Pogacar before the start of 2019 Strade Bianche. He wanted Pogi's sunglasses for his brother. Giulio's mentor is the ex-pro Massimiliano Gentili and his coach is Leonardo Piepoli. (via @Gazzetta_it )#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/7tmsgRqYYiMay 22, 2024
9. These pesky cyclists eh?! *said sarcastically*
Took ages for every single one of these cyclists to slow down from 52mph to pose for this staged photo pic.twitter.com/9bmyXOV2rzMay 21, 2024
10. Surely Audrey is taller than that?!
🇬🇧 @CordonRagot @RideLondon 👀 pic.twitter.com/obkNOeJbm7May 21, 2024
11. Chapeau Attila. Holding that guy's wheel takes some doing
A post shared by Attila Valter (@valterattila)
A photo posted by on
12. Never mind moves like jagger, moves like JACKSON
A post shared by Alison Jackson (@aliactionjackson)
A photo posted by on
13. He's a top bloke that Julian
A special delivery from @alafpolak1 for @mircomaestri9 before the start of today’s #Giro stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kDJrhlqQycMay 19, 2024
14. I wonder if "gourmet s**t" tastes nice in sandwiches
Ancora emotivamente scosso, in conferenza stampa Pippo Ganna dà risposte lunghe e articolate. A Pogačar tocca attendere il suo turno, così ne approfitta per dedicarsi al suo riso condito con salsa non meglio identificata, che lui definisce «gourmet shit». pic.twitter.com/NGGcpnNSFuMay 18, 2024
15. Pippo's got a new best friend
A post shared by INEOS Grenadiers (@ineosgrenadiers)
A photo posted by on
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
