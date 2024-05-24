Tweets of the week: Socks and sandals, pizza, lasagna and Giro d’Italia snowmen

All the goings on from the world of cycling social media

Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Life on the road at a bike race can be hard. You’re on your feet for a long time every day, there’s a lot of rushing around so practicality is everything, especially when it comes to fashion choices. 

Comfortable pairs of shoes are the key. I take at least one or two whenever I go away, although I’m not sure I’d go as far as rocking socks and sandals in the paddock. That’s exactly how far someone on the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team has gone this week at the Giro d’Italia, and their social media team were all over it. I mean I get it, your feet get sweaty, you want to let them breathe, but surely you just ditch the socks completely if it’s that warm? That’s my feeling anyway. 

Latest
