Tweets of the week: Visma-Lease a Bike unveil new kit, Chris Froome dabbles in acting, and dogs take over

Italian Renaissance tribute or bus seat pattern? Social media has its say on Visma-Lease a Bike's new colours

Wout van Aert in a blue kit on a Cervélo bike
(Image credit: Bram Berkien/Visma-Lease a Bike)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Alongside the big news this week that Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert have been ruled fit enough to start the Tour de France, Visma-Lease a Bike released their new switch-out kit for the race. And it's... interesting. 

Take a quick look at the picture. Now ready yourself for a pun. More like Visma Fleur-de-lis a Bike, am I right? 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸