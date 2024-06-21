Chris Froome misses out on Tour de France selection
39-year-old absent from Israel-Premier Tech's eight-rider roster
Chris Froome will not race the Tour de France this year after he missed out on selection by his team Israel-Premier Tech.
The four-time champion, now 39 years old, was also absent from the race in 2023, and last competed in the 2022 edition.
It was thought that Froome would be part of the team this year after he competed at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, one of the key precursors to the Tour de France.
Instead, Israel-Premier Tech will go to the Grand Tour with Pascal Ackermann, Guillaume Boivin, Jakob Fuglsang, Derek Gee, Hugo Houle, Krists Neilands, Jake Stewart and Stevie Williams.
"It was one of the toughest team selections we ever had to make, which speaks of the depth of out rider roster," said team owner Sylvan Adams in a statement.
"Ultimately, our performance team was unanimous in making these selections, knowing we wanted a team geared towards hunting for individual stages, rather than a high placing on GC."
Speaking to Eurosport in April this year, Froome said he would "love to get back to the Tour de France", where he hoped to target a stage win.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"[It] would be for me an amazing way to end my career with at least a few more battles in the mountains," the Brit said.
"A fifth Tour de France for me is always there as a dream, but I think I've come to the reality now that returning to that level of really fighting for victory at the Tour de France is certainly going to be very, very difficult.
"For me right now, I would just love to get back to the Tour de France. Even if I'm there fighting in the mountains, potentially for another stage win, that would be amazing."
At the Tour de France last year, Israel-Premier Tech owner Adams told Cycling Weekly that signing Froome on a multi-million euro salary was "absolutely not" value for money.
"We signed Chris to be the leader of our Tour de France team and he's not even here so that cannot be considered value for money," Adams explained.
Froome is widely considered to be the best Grand Tour rider of his generation, having won four Tours de France, two Vueltas a España and a Giro d'Italia.
The team chosen to represent Israel-Premier Tech this July counts four debutants: Ackermann, Gee, Stewart and Williams.
"It's something I dreamt of as a kid growing up," said La Flèche Wallonne winner Williams. "This has already been a wonderful year for me so far with some nice victories. Now, I'm easger to target some stages over the next month and try to tick off a major goal for myself and for the team."
Michael Woods, stage winner on the Puy de Dôme last year, also missed out on selection.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Cycling gains momentum among largest Native American tribe but bikes are scarce — here's how you can help
Sportful releases limited edition run of artist jerseys to raise funds to get native youth on bikes
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
EF Education-Cannondale’s Veronica Ewers to take remainder of season off to address mental and physical health
EF Education-Cannondale’s Veronica Ewers announced today that she will not be racing for the remainder of 2024.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
How much prize money will be on offer at the 2024 Tour de France?
There is around €2.3 million up for grabs in the 2024 race
By Adam Becket Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert to ride Tour de France for Visma-Lease a Bike
The pair will lineup in Florence next Saturday after recovering from their respective injuries
By Adam Becket Published
-
Tour de France 2024 start list: Visma-Lease a Bike led by Vingegaard and Van Aert
All the teams and riders for the 111th Tour de France
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
A UAE Emirates Tour de France podium clean sweep is a real possibility
Adam Yates, Tadej Pogačar and João Almeida are all hitting form at the perfect time with the Florence Grand Départ fast approaching
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
2026 Tour de France to begin in Barcelona
It will be the fourth race in a row to start outside of France
By Adam Becket Published
-
Have Visma-Lease a Bike unofficially announced their Tour de France team with Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert?
The reigning two-time champion has been part of team’s final altitude training camp in Tignes before Florence Grand Départ
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Tom Pidcock strengthens GC ambitions with 'best ever time trial'
'I don't want to just be someone who finishes in the top 10 on GC all the time,' says Brit at Tour de Suisse
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel struggles for form in the mountains as Primož Roglič affirms Tour de France favourite status
'The shape is just not there' says Soudal - Quick-Step leader, while Roglič on track for Tour success after two stage wins at Critérium du Dauphiné
By Dan Challis Published