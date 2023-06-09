Tweets of the week: Cycling world reacts to Tour de France: Unchained and Dad jokes galore at Ineos
Taking a look through the best of cycling social media in the last week
It’s finally here! After all the hype, all of the suspense and excitement, Tour de France: Unchained finally dropped on Netflix yesterday. As expected, it well and truly broke cycling Twitter with just about everyone chipping in with what they had to say about the new series.
Some loved it, some didn’t and some were just a bit in between. For what it’s worth, we loved it and you can check out our review and episode by episode guide if you want a little taste of just what you’re in for before you sit down and tune in. The guide does contain spoilers, though, so steer clear if you don’t know exactly what happened at last year’s Tour.
Elsewhere in the world of pro cycling, it was Dad jokes galore at Ineos Grenadiers as Geraint Thomas and co enjoyed the closing few stages of the Giro. Although this time Ben Swift struggled to get a laugh out of Geraint.
Meanwhile Julian 'Loulou' Alaphilippe is back in the action at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and has received a warm welcome from the home crowds.
So without further ado, we bring you the best of this week’s tweets of the week.
1. Geraint Thomas receives a motivational text from his nearest and dearest
Enjoy #TDFUnchained everyone. Cheers Sa 👍 pic.twitter.com/w7xVtbNlxnJune 8, 2023
2. Never mind Tour de France: Unchained, we had the Giro d'Italia: Unchained a couple of weeks ago.... Literally
Giro d'Italia: Unchained pic.twitter.com/5r4xEmAZKdJune 7, 2023
3. If the TDF did Game of Thrones...
Watching TDF Netflix's documentary #Unchained without any knowledge of past events is like watching Game of Thrones ⚔️Are you rooting for House Vingegaard or House Pogačar? Sir Geraint of Kaard'if? Prince David of Brittany? 🔥#TDF pic.twitter.com/Kq4LczHdIFJune 8, 2023
4. Lorena Wiebes is ready to race
A post shared by Lorena Wiebes (@lorenawiebes)
A photo posted by on
5. We kind of feel like there's a decent hashtag to be had here #LeaveTheRacingToRoglič
Leave the racing to Roglič.As seen today on one electronic highway message board in Slovenia.🏁🚴♀️🚴🚴♀️🚴🏻♂️🚙🚗 pic.twitter.com/GyG2ZmjZzZJune 5, 2023
6. Sorry Ben and Laurens... that was errr terrible!
Nice one Ben Swift with an assist by Laurens de Plus 👌 dad jokes on point pic.twitter.com/x3c7wbVCaHJune 4, 2023
6. Looks like Netflix gave JV a bit of a shock
Well. I got a sneak peak at the upcoming @netflix docuseries on the @LeTour. What I can say is this: I will be getting hair transplant surgery soon.June 5, 2023
7. There are few more popular than Loulou
Loulou, Loulou, Loulou 💙 pic.twitter.com/Mtm4BVyUCYJune 6, 2023
8. More dog content please, Lotte
A post shared by Lotte Kopecky (@lottekopecky)
A photo posted by on
9. We get a sneaky hint of how the kit may look for the Lidl-Trek team
a BMW from lidl 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sCJoxIjVgjJune 8, 2023
10. Michael Matthews is an honorary Italian for the day
A post shared by Michael Matthews (@bling90)
A photo posted by on
11. Blood-curdling stuff from Luke Rowe
A post shared by Luke Rowe (@lukerowe1990)
A photo posted by on
12. Has anyone ever seen Alaphilippe and Mathieu Burgaudeau in a room together?
Breaking news: Alaphilippe has had enough of Lefevere and has changed team overnight pic.twitter.com/ZDDe0Q271WJune 6, 2023
13. Lev Roglič casually showing his Dad how it's done with the telemark celebration
"El futuro campeón del Tour de Francia"😍☺️🥰 pic.twitter.com/bmRq7nYqWkJune 2, 2023
14. With that said, we wonder if Lev knows that his Dad moonlights as a bodyguard for the King and Queen of Norway
What a superhero @rogla is. Winning Giro one week and another week travel up north to be a lifeguard for 🇳🇴 King Harald and Queen Sonja.#🦸 pic.twitter.com/RJlGpJlnyhJune 5, 2023
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
