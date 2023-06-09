Tweets of the week: Cycling world reacts to Tour de France: Unchained and Dad jokes galore at Ineos

It’s finally here! After all the hype, all of the suspense and excitement, Tour de France: Unchained finally dropped on Netflix yesterday. As expected, it well and truly broke cycling Twitter with just about everyone chipping in with what they had to say about the new series.



Some loved it, some didn’t and some were just a bit in between. For what it’s worth, we loved it and you can check out our review and episode by episode guide if you want a little taste of just what you’re in for before you sit down and tune in. The guide does contain spoilers, though, so steer clear if you don’t know exactly what happened at last year’s Tour.

Elsewhere in the world of pro cycling, it was Dad jokes galore at Ineos Grenadiers as Geraint Thomas and co enjoyed the closing few stages of the Giro. Although this time Ben Swift struggled to get a laugh out of Geraint.

Meanwhile Julian 'Loulou' Alaphilippe is back in the action at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and has received a warm welcome from the home crowds.

So without further ado, we bring you the best of this week’s tweets of the week.

1. Geraint Thomas receives a motivational text from his nearest and dearest

Enjoy #TDFUnchained everyone. Cheers Sa 👍

2. Never mind Tour de France: Unchained, we had the Giro d'Italia: Unchained a couple of weeks ago.... Literally

Giro d'Italia: Unchained

3. If the TDF did Game of Thrones...

Watching TDF Netflix's documentary #Unchained without any knowledge of past events is like watching Game of Thrones ⚔️Are you rooting for House Vingegaard or House Pogačar? Sir Geraint of Kaard'if? Prince David of Brittany? 🔥#TDF

4. Lorena Wiebes is ready to race

Lorena Wiebes (@lorenawiebes)

5. We kind of feel like there's a decent hashtag to be had here #LeaveTheRacingToRoglič

Leave the racing to Roglič.As seen today on one electronic highway message board in Slovenia.🏁🚴‍♀️🚴🚴‍♀️🚴🏻‍♂️🚙🚗

6. Sorry Ben and Laurens... that was errr terrible!

Nice one Ben Swift with an assist by Laurens de Plus 👌 dad jokes on point

6. Looks like Netflix gave JV a bit of a shock

Well. I got a sneak peak at the upcoming @netflix docuseries on the @LeTour. What I can say is this: I will be getting hair transplant surgery soon.

7. There are few more popular than Loulou

Loulou, Loulou, Loulou 💙

8. More dog content please, Lotte

Lotte Kopecky (@lottekopecky)

9. We get a sneaky hint of how the kit may look for the Lidl-Trek team

a BMW from lidl 🙃

10. Michael Matthews is an honorary Italian for the day

Michael Matthews (@bling90)

11. Blood-curdling stuff from Luke Rowe

Luke Rowe (@lukerowe1990)

12. Has anyone ever seen Alaphilippe and Mathieu Burgaudeau in a room together?

Breaking news: Alaphilippe has had enough of Lefevere and has changed team overnight

13. Lev Roglič casually showing his Dad how it's done with the telemark celebration

"El futuro campeón del Tour de Francia"😍☺️🥰

14. With that said, we wonder if Lev knows that his Dad moonlights as a bodyguard for the King and Queen of Norway