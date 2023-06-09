Tweets of the week: Cycling world reacts to Tour de France: Unchained and Dad jokes galore at Ineos

It’s finally here! After all the hype, all of the suspense and excitement, Tour de France: Unchained finally dropped on Netflix yesterday. As expected, it well and truly broke cycling Twitter with just about everyone chipping in with what they had to say about the new series.

Some loved it, some didn’t and some were just a bit in between. For what it’s worth, we loved it and you can check out our review and episode by episode guide if you want a little taste of just what you’re in for before you sit down and tune in. The guide does contain spoilers, though, so steer clear if you don’t know exactly what happened at last year’s Tour. 

Elsewhere in the world of pro cycling, it was Dad jokes galore at Ineos Grenadiers as Geraint Thomas and co enjoyed the closing few stages of the Giro. Although this time Ben Swift struggled to get a laugh out of Geraint. 

Meanwhile Julian 'Loulou' Alaphilippe is back in the action at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and has received a warm welcome from the home crowds.  

So without further ado, we bring you the best of this week’s tweets of the week. 

1. Geraint Thomas receives a motivational text from his nearest and dearest

2. Never mind Tour de France: Unchained, we had the Giro d'Italia: Unchained a couple of weeks ago.... Literally

3. If the TDF did Game of Thrones...

4. Lorena Wiebes is ready to race

5. We kind of feel like there's a decent hashtag to be had here #LeaveTheRacingToRoglič 

6. Sorry Ben and Laurens... that was errr terrible! 

6. Looks like Netflix gave JV a bit of a shock

7. There are few more popular than Loulou

8. More dog content please, Lotte 

9. We get a sneaky hint of how the kit may look for the Lidl-Trek team

10. Michael Matthews is an honorary Italian for the day

11. Blood-curdling stuff from Luke Rowe

12. Has anyone ever seen Alaphilippe and Mathieu Burgaudeau in a room together? 

13. Lev Roglič casually showing his Dad how it's done with the telemark celebration

14. With that said, we wonder if Lev knows that his Dad moonlights as a bodyguard for the King and Queen of Norway

