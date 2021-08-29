Van den Broek-Blaak takes the Simac Ladies Tour GC as Marianne Vos wins second consecutive stage
Sprinters’ teams make no mistake as the final stage ends in a bunch kick with British champion Alice Barnes second
By Owen Rogers
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak won her home stage race after a controlled performance from her SDWorx team in Arnhem on Sunday. The former world champion finished three seconds behind stage winner Marianne Vos after the final stage finished in a bunch kick.
The stage was Vos’s third success of the race after she won the opening prologue and Saturday’s queen stage. A consummate example of positioning, the Jumbo-Visma rider was in third wheel as Amalie Dideriksen (Trek-Segafredo) led round the final corner.
The Danish champion kicked hard but was unable to hang on, and Vos came over the top to take the stage, with British champion Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), her white jersey muddied by the drenched roads, second. Van den Broek-Blaak’s SDWorx team-mate, Amy Pieters, was third.
The week was defined by crashes and poor weather making for an attritional race where only 53 women finished after 91 took the to the start at last Tuesday’s prologue.
With Barnes taking second on the stage, top Brit on GC was 20-year-old Pfeiffer Georgi. The DSM rider won the young rider classification, while finishing sixth overall, 1-20 down.
It was an excellent performance from Georgi who put in an excellent time trial on stage two before surviving the carnage of stage three, after which she was both attentive and aggressive in the closing stages.
How it happened
The final stage of this year’s Simac Ladies Tour visited Arnhem, another regular race start or finish for the event and this year it hosted both, with 149.4km race taking on 19 lumpy circuits of eight kilometres.
Each of those laps included a small climb which, considering the repetitive nature of the route was certain to cause some issues to a peloton tired and reduced to only 58 riders after Saturday’s wet, windy and aggressive stage.
Former world champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak began the day with a general classification lead of 20 seconds on Marlen Reusser (Alé-BTC Ljubljana), and with the parcours perfectly suiting the SDWorx rider’s profile, she hoped to hang on and win her home race.
The early kilometres were enlivened by the battle for the climber’s jersey, with Saturday’s solo breakaway rider, Anouska Koster (Jumbo-Visma) overhauling Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) who won opening road stage from the breakaway.
While Koster continued to consolidate her lead, with 112km remaining Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) attacked the bunch and got away. Though the Polish rider was second on Saturday’s stage, beginning the day 3-46 behind the lead she was no great threat but was brought back 10km later.
Koster’s work on the climb assured she would win the climber’s jersey, and as the rain fell again the race settled and a breakaway finally escaped with only 60km to go.
Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Teuntje Beekhuis (Jumbo-Visma), Ella Harris (Canyon-SRAM) and Teniel Campbell (BikeExchange) quickly got a gap of two minutes on the bunch, though not before they were joined by Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing).
Of the leaders Korevaar was the biggest threat, having started the day in ninth overall, only 2-30 behind the leader, and it was Van den Broek-Blaak’s SDWorx team who came to the front to defend.
And defend they did, bringing the gap down to below one minute as they race entered the final 40km, though with the GC safe the team disappeared, leaving other teams to hold the gap within touching distance.
Looking for a sprint win after a series of second places DSM duly obliged, their Canadian rider Leah Kirchmann doing much of the work. Twenty kilometres from the line a series of accelerations in the leading group saw it fracture, and then, with 20km left Janneke Ensing attacked in an attempt to bridge to the four remaining escapees.
After catching the break, Ensing took a few seconds rest before attacking them and instantly getting a gap, with an aggressive bunch still 30 seconds behind with 14km to go. She was soon joined by Korevaar, but they were unable to stay away as the original break, bolstered by new arrivals consumed them.
Ensing and Korevaar were now in a leading group with Harris, Beekhuis and new arrivals Mischa Bredewold (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Silke Smulders (Lotto-Soudal), with their lead at 30 seconds onto the final, 8km lap.
With five kilometres to go Smulders, Bredewold and Duval attacked the break, but the peloton was bearing down through the Dutch gloom and the race was set for a sprint from what was left of the bunch.
With the peloton together three kilometres out Ellen van Dijk led, working for Trek-Segafredo team-mate Amalie Dideriksen, dropping her off in the final corner.
The race was notable for the disqualification of breakaway rider Nina Buysman. In the closing stages the Parkhotel Valkenburg rider rode off the front of the breakaway and took a bike change.
While taking a bike waiting for the rider at the side of the road is permitted in a criterium, it is not in a road race, and the young Dutch rider was approached by the commissaires, pulling over shortly after, the organisers confirming the disqualification shortly after.
The Women’s WorldTour continues apace with GP Plouay tomorrow, while the four-day Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta starts on Thursday, finishing in Santiago de Compostela ahead of the men’s final stage on Sunday.
Result Simac Ladies Tour , stage five: Arnhem - Arnhem (149.4km)
1. Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma in 3-55-58
2. Alice Barnes (Gbr) Canyon-SRAM, at same time
3. Amy Pieters (Ned) SDWorx
4. Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
5. Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
6. Pfeiffer Georg (Gbr) DSM
7. Alicia González (Esp) Movistar
8. Marlen Reusser (Sui) Alé-BTC Ljubljana
9. Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope all at same time
10. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo at 3 seconds
Final general classification
1. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) SDWorx 14-46-39
2. Marlen Reusser (Sui) Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 17s
3. Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo at 30s
4. Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma at 51s
5. Demi Vollering (Ned) SDworx 1-06
6. Pfeiffer Georgi (Gbr) DSM at 1-20
7. Amy Pieters (Ned) SDWorx at 1-35
8. Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing at 2-05
9. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé-BTC Ljubljana at 2-39
10. Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing) at 2-49
-
-
Jay Vine's impressive first Grand Tour podium 'smeared with embarrassment' after crash with own team car
The Zwift Academy winner says it's a case of 'what if' he could have won the stage without the crash
By Jonny Long •
-
Richard Carapaz 'totally empty' as he quits Vuelta a España 2021
The Ecuadorian says he's been suffering in the heat at the Spanish Grand Tour
By Jonny Long •
-
Marianne Vos wins a brilliantly entertaining stage of the Simac Ladies Tour as the GC is rearranged
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak finishes third and takes the overall lead with one stage remaining
By Owen Rogers •
-
Lonneke Uneken takes a first WorldTour win on crash-defined stage three of Simac Ladies Tour
A huge crash at 5.8km to go takes out most of the peloton leaving only six women to fight for the stage and affecting the GC
By Owen Rogers •
-
Marlen Reusser takes a stunning stage two time trial win at the Simac Ladies Tour 2021
The Olympic silver medalist smashed the opposition setting up a fascinating final three days in the Netherlands
By Owen Rogers •
-
Alison Jackson makes it a day for the breakaway, winning stage one of the Simac Ladies Tour
After missing out twice in Norway, the sprint teams miscalculate again finishing four seconds back
By Owen Rogers •
-
Marianne Vos dominates to win Simac Ladies Tour prologue
The Dutch superstar puts four seconds into her rivals at the start of the six-day race
By Owen Rogers •
-
WorldTour transfers 2022: All of the men's and women's new signings for the 2022 season
Who's in and who's out of the world's top teams
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Hosking back to her best as Van Vleuten secures the Ladies Tour of Norway overall
Australian recovers from COVID to take a sprint victory in only her fourth race day back
By Owen Rogers •
-
Annemiek van Vleuten masters the Norefjell climb to take stage three at the Ladies Tour of Norway
The Movistar rider moves into the general classification lead with one stage remaining
By Owen Rogers •