We need you! Nominations for 2023 Cycling Weekly awards open

Now the racing season is drawing to a close we’re looking ahead to our awards issue in December where we recognise and celebrate the very best of British road cycling. From the riders competing at the Tour de France to the volunteers organising your local racing league, our awards are a celebration of achievements of the best riders in the sport to the grassroots activists who get bums on saddles.

The competition across the awards is as fierce as ever, but particularly when it comes to the rising star award. Young British riders have been making waves on the track and road all season and it’s not going to be easy to single out a winner.

Likewise with the international rider of the year award. And that’s why we’re handing that one over to you. Head online to vote for one of eight riders shortlisted from the pro scene and help ensure the right rider is celebrated. (Voting details below.)

Nominations and voting will be open for the next four weeks.

Nominate your Club of the year

Would you like to take your club to the next level? How about being named as the best cycling club in the UK? Joining the likes of Halesowen ACC, Otley CC, Ilkeston CC, Poole Wheelers, and the Falkirk Junior Bike Club

This is a chance for you to tell everyone how great your club is, how it goes the extra mile - and not just on the club run. To earn the coveted crown you'll need to demonstrate what your club does for its members as well as the local cycling scene and the wider community.

All you need to do is fill out the form to let us know what sets your club apart from the rest, whether that be its history, its values, its rider development program or the positive impact it makes on the lives of its members.

Nominate your Club here

Nominate a Local hero

If you know someone who makes your local cycling scene tick, now's the time to let us know about them and get them the recognition they deserve.

The British cycling scene is full of heroes, and none of them wear capes. From event organisers to coaches, marshals to commissaires, club officials to ride leaders. These are the people that make things happen week in week out and the kind of people we want to recognise with our local hero award.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond, putting in the hours so everyone else can ride their bikes, it's just a simple form to fill in online to let us know all about them. It'll only take you a few minutes.

Nominate your Local hero here

VOTE for your international rider of the year

The international rider of the year award will be decided by you! We could debate the merits of each rider for hours on end, and still not come to a decision, so the easiest way to get a fair result is to put it to you. There are eight riders to choose from, select the one you think has had the best season compared to their rivals and their previous seasons, and vote. It will take you no more than a few seconds.

Vote online here

Shortlisted riders:

Demi Vollering

Primož Roglič

Tadej Pogačar

Lotte Kopecky

Mathieu van der Poel

Annemiek van Vleuten

Jonas Vingegaard

Remco Evenpoel